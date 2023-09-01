DevOps Engineer at Adapt IT

Introduction

The purpose of the Deployment Engineer is to create and deploy software builds, manage releases and monitor security scanning. To provide technical advice and solutions to streamline builds and deployments and to monitor the objects that other developers created and / or committed included in builds.

The DevOps Engineer is further responsible for securing target environments, managing continuous software updates and keeping pace with security technologies relevant to this team, enabling innovative cloud architecture, DevOps processes and help scale the efforts of the development teams.

Description

You will work closely with the development and infrastructure teams to craft a technical vision and to set pragmatic goals for our technical vision. You will help to support the technical strategy related to software distribution. You will collaborate with product owners, developers, DBA, BA, UI/UX designers and testers to ensure end to end quality of items deployed to clients.

You will ensure that the Software Distribution is a flawless integration with both internal and external systems. Implement various development, testing, automation tools and IT infrastructure. Set up tools and required infrastructure to distribute software. You will continuously improve the process of software and infrastructure delivery and software distribution.

Undertake to perform continuous security assessments on repos as part of both static and dynamic testing. Assess the use of opensource code that could present security or IP challenges using Software Composition Analysis. Identify and deploy cyber security measures by continuously performing vulnerability assessment and risk [URL Removed] security incidents and do root cause analysis of security incidents.

Ensure that you communicate and document technical software distribution ideas and direction across the organization. Write and maintain software distribution. Define and set development, test, release, update and support processes for DevOps Operation.

Minimum Requirements

Broad understanding of tools and technologies • Source Control (like Git, Bitbucket, Svn)• Continuous Integration (like Jenkins, Bamboo, VSTS, PowerShell)• Infrastructure Automation (like Puppet, Chef, Ansible)• Deployment Automation & Orchestration (like Jenkins, VSTS, Octopus Deploy)• Container Concepts (LXD, Docker)• Orchestration (Kubernetes, Mesos, Swarm)• Cloud (like AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, Open stack)• Network-awareness, in order to successfully deliver an application to the end user, DevOps engineer must recognize that you must account for the network the design, planning and testing• Web Development Products (Visual Studio, Visual Code) • Databases (PostGresSQL, Oracle) • REST Web-Services (API)• Software Composition Analysis Synopsis (Black Duck)

Experience with infrastructure automation tools · Scripting languages like Python, Ruby, Bash, Shell, Node.js.· Test automation technologies and tools.· Infrastructure as code, Tools like PowerShell, Chef, and Terraform enable this, allowing infrastructure automation.· Experience with on-prem (VMWare, Hyper-V, etc) and cloud (Azure, Amazon Web Services, etc.).

Desired Skills:

PostGresSQL

Deployment Automation

Infrastructure Automation

Ruby

GIT

