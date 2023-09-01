Exploring alternative power sources

Amidst the persistent challenges of unceasing loadshedding schedules, South Africa finds itself grappling with an enduring reality of recurrent blackouts. The impact of these power outages remains an ever-present concern for South Africans.

Many households and businesses, especially smaller ones without access to large generators in an office or warehouse, are continuously searching for alternative power sources to ensure uninterrupted power supply and to keep their operations running smoothly.

According to Gregor Kuepper, MD of SolarWorld Africa, there has been a marked uptake in renewable energy solutions as consumers start preparing for the worst – ongoing loadshedding.

“Solar used to be only a solution for large scale businesses or those with adequate space to house enough panels to support electricity consumption. Fortunately, and thanks to innovation in this space, homes and small businesses now have several options available to either provide temporary support when there is a power cut, and potentially, long term relief as the preferred ongoing power source.”

Kuepper explains how the following solutions will help homes and businesses running during loadshedding, ultimately becoming more self-sufficient or grid-independent.

There are different types of energy systems: on-grid (grid-tied), on-grid with backup and off-grid. “Grid-tied solar PV systems are most common in South Africa, as these are the most affordable and have the best business case. However, this does not ensure that you will be up and running during loadshedding. Grid-tied solar PV systems will generally be programmed to switch off during load shedding.”

Why is this? It comes down to international safety standards. However, it does not mean South Africans have to remain in the dark.

Kuepper offers insights on the various power solutions available that will provide partial relief from rising costs, some sort of relief during loadshedding, or in some instances, perform as another source of power in general:

Solution 1 – Grid-tied Photovoltaic (PV) system: A cost-saving solution

A photovoltaic system, also PV system or solar power system, is an electric power system designed to supply usable solar power by means of photovoltaics. The two main components are PV panels (DC power) and a grid-tied PV inverter (DC to AC).

Why do you need a grid-tied PV inverter? It converts the varying DC power, from the PV panels, into AC power and feeds it to your household equipment and possibly into the grid.

What is meant by “grid-tied”? The inverter synchronises the frequency and the output voltage to its connected grid. If solar energy is insufficient, a grid-tied PV inverter switches and starts drawing power from the grid into your home. It ensures there is a seamless power supply.

“This option saves on electricity costs in the long run, no backup required. The pure sine wave inverters are grid-tied, this means they require the grid to switch on and convert the direct current (PV) into alternating current power which is required to power appliances in your home.”

Solution 2 – On-Grid with Backup: An alternative power solution

* PV and Battery – This is a backup and later self-consumption optimization (SCO) option. Self-consumption contributes to the distribution grid stability by avoiding voltage rise during peak PV generation periods such as the middle of the day, and helps to reach higher shares of installed PV in the electricity mix. “When it comes to PV and battery, this can be served by either a hybrid (meaning PV and battery) inverter or a separate battery and PV inverter. Your batteries act as backup power when the grid has failed because of loadshedding or a power outage. During a normal day with two to four hours of loadshedding, PV can provide power in a house and charge these batteries. This stored power can then be used during the night which is what we call SCO.”

* Battery Backup – This is purely a backup solution and is usually sized to make sure that your essential loads are up and running during loadshedding/power failure. Under the banner of battery backup, you also have various options. Such as a UPS, battery together with a charge controller, battery, or battery inverter. Of these, a battery with a good and reliable battery inverter is the most reliable solution.

* Battery and hybrid inverter – This is the same as the battery and battery inverter option except consumers have an opportunity to install PV panels at a later stage and do not have to add the extra cost of a PV inverter, as it would be PV-ready.

Solution 3 – Off-grid: An alternative power solution

In the current South African energy climate, this option sounds very enticing. It does however require careful planning and sizing of your system. You would require a large enough PV array to serve your daily loads and charge the batteries for use at night. And in turn, a large enough battery bank to serve the loads during the evenings and possibly during daytime, when there is not enough PV generation. There is of course the option to add a generator as backup.

Kuepper advises that a tailored approach will see various renewable energy solutions and products being recommended and made available. “Consult the experts, weigh up the options and also find a solution that not only meets your electricity consumption needs, but that is also financially viable – and always consider the long term benefits as certain products are designed to go the extra mile.”