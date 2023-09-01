Intern/Junior Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town

Hire Resolve’s client is looking for a Junior Analyst to join their team in Cape Town. Ideal Candidates for this vacancy will have a flair and passion for investments with a strong work ethic.
Requirements
- Candidates must have a 65% GPA
- Qualification in Portfolio Management, Investment or Economics
Benefits
- Salary: R300K/yr – R420K/yr, negotiable
- Our client is offering a highly competitive salary for this role based on experience
This is a paid internship with benefits. The contract is 2 years but there is the option of permanent employment will be offered after the 2 years if the candidate is successful.
If you meet the above requirements and want to make a career-changing move, apply today by either filling in the online application form or emailing your CV to [Email Address Removed].com
You are also welcome to contact Michaela on [Phone Number Removed];
Please note that correspondence will only be conducted with shortlisted candidates for this position. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- Intern/Junior Analyst
