Intern/Junior Analyst

Hire Resolve’s client is looking for a Junior Analyst to join their team in Cape Town. Ideal Candidates for this vacancy will have a flair and passion for investments with a strong work ethic.

Requirements

Candidates must have a 65% GPA

Qualification in Portfolio Management, Investment or Economics

Benefits

Salary: R300K/yr – R420K/yr, negotiable

Our client is offering a highly competitive salary for this role based on experience

This is a paid internship with benefits. The contract is 2 years but there is the option of permanent employment will be offered after the 2 years if the candidate is successful.

Desired Skills:

