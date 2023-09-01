IT Development Manager – Gauteng Johannesburg

The Development Manager is accountable to plan and manage the delivery of all services and functionality related to systems development (coding) in both a project (“build”) and operational (“run”) context for the technologies that support the Organisation application set. The role leads a team of Information Analysts and Developers who design, develop, test and document all changes to all IT applications considering usability, performance, scalability and stability in the IT environment. This role is also responsible for the release management of service changes for the in scope applications. Development encompasses coding work related to projects, enhancements and bug fixes.

Support Applications Director by ensuring that applications and systems integrity is maintained during development and deployment of enhancements resulting from operational support

Manage and maintain the operational release plans

Responsible to manage the work backlog of bugs, incidents, change requests and enhancements related to all Oracle ERP and non Oracle applications as assigned

Lead, develop and manage the Developers (Oracle and non Oracle) creating a culture of high performance, continuous optimisation, cost effectiveness and team performance

Development technologies supported includes Oracle Forms, Reports, OAF, PL/SQL, Java, Fusion Middleware / SOA, Informatica, Microstrategy

Support the Application Director with release visibility for support planning

Ensure that the organisation’s release controls are documented, well understood and executed correctly by operational support team in order to mitigate risks

Coordinate with Business Engagement team to ensure that sanctioned communications to all stakeholders have been properly prepared and reviewed

Authorise and conduct service handover and lead the go-live authorisation discussions with Service Delivery team

Ensure optimum use and availability of applications though well documented support documentation

Ensure that each release’s proposed services changes are controlled, monitored, and implemented with minimum disruption to the services being delivered

Provides an application system that conforms to business requirements (identify improvement opportunity / automation)

Provide detailed guidance to development and project teams on all application release issues and new technology solutions required

Helps enterprise IT to effectively govern and analyse the application portfolio and make objective and transparent decisions around these assets, including terminating, investing, consolidating, modernizing, outsource, move to cloud

Desired Skills:

Excellent tactical planning capabilities

Extensive knowledge of IT systems and application architectures

Excellent Release Methodology understanding

Superb communication and interpersonal skills

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

WHAT YOU WILL BE MEASURED ON

– % SLA targets met

– % SLA met

– Business Satisfaction Score %

– Number of applications / Number of application versions in production = should be zero overlap

– # of audit findings

– # of bugs logged post project implementation

– % of deviations from development stage gates

– Delivery on business and IT projects

