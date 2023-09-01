Metaverse could transform African digital landscape

The African proverb, “If you want to go fast, go alone; if you want to go far, go together,” captures the spirit of collective progress. As the world grapples with the emerging concept of the metaverse–a virtual shared space, facilitated by the convergence of augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and the digital world–Africa is positioning itself not just to participate, but to lead.

De Wet Bisschoff, director of operations for Accenture in Africa

The continent’s vibrant, youthful population, teeming with ingenuity and resilience, finds in the metaverse a potent tool to supercharge its digital future. Historically, Africa has faced infrastructural challenges that hindered many from accessing global job markets. Now, within the realms of the metaverse, geographical barriers are dissolving. Virtual workspaces, conferences, and collaborative platforms mean that an engineer in Lagos or a graphic designer in Bloemfontein can seamlessly work on projects with peers from San Francisco to Seoul.

This virtual space brings forth an avalanche of job opportunities. From metaverse real estate agents to digital fashion designers, the range of roles that didn’t exist a decade ago is staggering. Moreover, with many African countries grappling with high youth unemployment, the metaverse offers a timely solution, enabling Africa’s digital-savvy youth to become global digital citizens.

The world has long celebrated Africa’s diverse arts, music, and culture. The metaverse is an extended canvas for this rich tapestry of creativity, offering artists, musicians, and creators’ novel ways to showcase their talent. African festivals, art exhibitions, and music concerts can be virtually recreated, allowing global audiences to experience the continent’s cultural richness without leaving their homes. In turn, this has the potential to amplify tourism, trade, and appreciation for African arts globally.

If the mobile revolution taught us anything, it’s that Africa doesn’t just adopt technology; it adapts it innovatively. With mobile banking solutions like M-Pesa, Africa leapfrogged traditional banking models, offering lessons to the world. The metaverse presents a similar playground for innovation.

Consider education; the metaverse could host virtual universities where students from across the continent (and indeed, the world) can interact, share ideas, and collaborate on projects. It could revolutionise healthcare, with virtual medical consultations, training, and surgeries becoming commonplace. The metaverse also holds the promise of accelerating pan-African collaboration, fostering a unified approach to problem-solving.

Leading global consultancies like Accenture have a significant role to play in this transformative journey. Already, Accenture in Africa is driving digital transformation initiatives across various sectors. By focusing on the metaverse, Accenture is fostering innovation ecosystems, supporting startups delving into metaverse technologies, and aiding businesses in integrating metaverse solutions.

Through thought leadership, R&D, and strategic partnerships, Accenture is championing the growth and adoption of the metaverse in the continent. By building capacity through training and skills development, we are ensuring that Africa doesn’t just consume metaverse technology but actively contributes to its evolution.

I’ve painted a confident and optimistic picture, but while the metaverse also holds tremendous potential for Africa, it’s essential to also understand the associated risks. Africa faces significant disparities in terms of access to technology and the internet. As the metaverse evolves, there’s a risk that those without access to the required high-end devices, stable internet connections, or digital literacy could be further marginalised. The metaverse could inadvertently widen the gap between the digitally privileged and the underprivileged, further exacerbating societal inequalities.

The metaverse, a shared virtual space, will inevitably bring diverse cultures into close contact. While this has its benefits, there’s a risk of cultural homogenisation or misrepresentation. Africa’s rich tapestry of traditions, languages, and beliefs could be diluted or misrepresented in these virtual realms, leading to stereotyping or misunderstanding.

With increased online activity comes an enhanced risk of cyber threats. Africa has been the target of various cyberattacks, and the metaverse could introduce newer vulnerabilities. Given the continent’s developing cybersecurity infrastructure, there’s a risk of data breaches, theft of virtual assets, and digital identity theft.

As the metaverse offers new economic opportunities, there’s a danger of creating new dependencies on virtual economies that may be volatile. If significant portions of Africa’s digital economy become tethered to virtual assets, spaces, or economies within the metaverse, any instability or global shifts in the virtual realm could have ripple effects on the continent’s real-world economy.

The metaverse will undoubtedly bring forth new legal dilemmas, from property rights in virtual spaces to digital identity and privacy concerns. African nations may face challenges in establishing clear regulations for virtual interactions, commerce, and disputes. Without a robust regulatory framework, users might be exposed to fraud, exploitation, or other forms of online harm.

In navigating the metaverse’s potential, it’s crucial for African nations, businesses, and communities to be proactive in addressing these risks, ensuring that the continent harnesses the metaverse’s benefits without falling prey to its pitfalls.

However, with the promise of job creation, amplified creativity, and innovation acceleration, the metaverse is more than just a trend for Africa; it’s a transformative tool for its digital ascent.

In the words of African Nobel laureate Wole Soyinka, “The future is not a result of choices among alternative paths offered by the present, but a place that is created.”

Africa, with its youth, energy, and dynamism, is poised to create a bright digital future within the vast expanses of the metaverse.