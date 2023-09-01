Security Architect – Gauteng Johannesburg

Are you passionate about cybersecurity and ready to take on a pivotal role in ensuring the safety and integrity of our client’s digital assets? We are looking for a talented Security Architect who will play a crucial role in providing technical security advice and guidance, with a primary focus on our clients operations in South Africa. Your expertise will be essential in safeguarding their systems and guiding them towards security best practices.

Key Responsibilities:

Providing security advice, requirements, and guidance to the business during the delivery of new systems or updates to existing ones, ensuring that security is integrated into the development process from the outset.

Performing security-focused risk assessments on new systems, services, and changes to existing systems to ensure they align with the risk tolerance levels.

Collaborating with the business to review system designs and ensure they adhere to existing security principles, patterns, standards, and best practices.

Working closely with the business to define, document, and implement core security patterns, standards, and guidelines.

Reviewing current security processes within your area of responsibility, identifying opportunities for optimization and improved coverage.

Serving as the initial security point of contact for your region, routing inquiries to the appropriate teams as needed.

Collaborating with the wider security architecture team to ensure a standardized approach to security is established and followed.

Working alongside IT teams to ensure that the correct security controls and measures are in place before implementation.

Job Requirements:

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience in computer science, IT engineering, or a related field.

An MSc in Information Security or equivalent is advantageous.

Information Security and/or Information Technology certifications such as CISSP are preferred.

Azure Security Certifications are also desirable.

Experience and Knowledge:

Experience with common frameworks such as NIST, CIS, ISO27k, and MITRE.

Valuable experience using the SABSA framework.

Technical Competencies:

Ability to review solution designs, recognize security concerns, and work with vendors to understand mitigations and make recommendations.

Pragmatic approach to assessing security risks versus business benefits.

Ability to support the business in the delivery of security requirements.

Understanding of Threat Modelling frameworks and implementation (e.g., STRIDE).

Behavioural Competencies:

Excellent communication skills to represent both the business to security and security to the business, emphasizing the importance of security in designs.

Ability to deconstruct complex environments and navigate conflicting project requirements.

Prior experience working in Information Security and as a Security Architect is essential.

Experience in creating security artefacts is preferred.

Desired Skills:

SABSA

CISSP

MITRE

