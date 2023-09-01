Security Network Engineer at NRF National Research Foundation

Postion Summary:

SARAO requires a detail-oriented cyber Network Security Engineer who will be responsible to plan, architect & design, implement, optimize, audit, monitor and troubleshoot the network security system to improve the efficiency and cybersecurity resilience of the organization. Responsible for protecting Telescope Hardware Network, Building Management System Network and IT Network. You will ensure security by design in all our network projects, secure configuration & hardening, events monitoring, incident triage and handling.

Key Responsibilities:

Day-to-Day running of Network Security Operations Center Lead and manage the cybersecurity, computing infrastructure and networks teams

Monitor and report on the performance of network security, and systems security incidents to highlight areas of improvement Execution of vulnerability scanning tools and internal network security audits/penetration testing tools Analysis of network security incidents, alerts, vulnerability scan reports, triage and recommend remediation

Administration of all network devices hardware and network software assets and their security profiles

Develop and deploy network policies, architecture and designs as well as continuous improvement Key role player in the implementation of cybersecurity strategy & governance

Integration of IT systems development and infrastructure deployments with security policies and information protection strategies

Minimum Qualification:

Bachelors Degree / Advanced Diploma / NQF 7

Minimum Experience:

5-6 years

Bachelors of Information Technology, Computer science Network Certification/Network Security Certification/CCNP/CompTIA security+ or equivalent

Experience:

5 years experience in IT networking with network security, network threat management and incident response

Knowledge:

Design, implement and maintain network security controls including Firewalls, DMZ, THN (Telescope Hardware Network), DDoS, NAC, ZTNA and VPN Develop and maintain network security architecture and design documentation

Perform configuration and policy reviews to ensure network security controls are configured according to best practice

Analyse and respond to network security incidents and requests raised on the Service Desk and ensure SLA adherence

IT Security and best practices

Industry regulatory requirements

Ability to communicate complex information correctly

The NRF website provides more details on the initiatives and activities

Applicants should submit a comprehensive CV by registering and apply online through the NRF Recruitment and Selection Portal.

Applications should be accompanied by a letter of motivation indicating the applicant·s suitability for the position.

The names and contact details of at least three referees should be provided.

Desired Skills:

About The Employer:

The National Research Foundation (NRF) supports and promotes research and human capital development through funding, the provision of National Research Facilities and science outreach platforms and programmes to the broader community in all fields of science and technology, including natural sciences, engineering, social sciences and humanities.

The South African Radio Astronomy Observatory (SARAO) spearheads South Africa’s activities in the Square Kilometre Array Radio Telescope, commonly known as the SKA, in engineering, science and construction. SARAO is a National Facility managed by the National Research Foundation and incorporates radio astronomy instruments and programmes such as the MeerKAT and KAT-7 telescopes in the Karoo, the Hartebeesthoek Radio Astronomy Observatory (HartRAO) in Gauteng, the African Very Long Baseline Interferometry (AVN) programme in nine African countries as well as the associated human capital development and commercialisation endeavours.

