Senior Application Developer at Reverside

Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well-established client base. We are looking for a Senior Application Developer Professional with 5- 8 years solid development experience in Application Development to write technical specifications and designing, building, testing, implementing and sometimes supporting applications using programming languages and development tools.

Application developers translate software requirements into workable programming code and maintain and develop programs for use in business.

The Application Developer contributes to the development of software, web, and multi-media applications that facilitate the achievement of business outcomes and improves business efficiencies and processes through leveraging technology.

Key Area of Responsibility

Work as part of a project team, reporting to an IT Manager.

Work closely with business staff to ensure solutions adhere to client standards and fit their strategic enterprise architecture.

Definition and management of non-functional requirements, including working with others to ensure these requirements have been met.

Definition and organization of development tasks and accurate estimation of these tasks.

Work closely with members of the development team to ensure that the software design and implementation meets the architectural goals and quality standards.

Provide support to the business analysts, and other project team members, during functional requirements definition to ensure that functionality is both technically achievable and feasible within the project constraints.

Identification and ownership of technical project risks and issues, including owning mitigation activities and resolution of issues.

Undertake other duties as directed by line managers commensurate with the post.

Actively seeking opportunities to contribute improvements to Client's applications.

Mentoring junior members of the development team including training.

Acting as a focal point of expertise on key technologies or skills.

Qualification and Skills Requirements

Computer Science or other relevant technical degree, diploma, or certification.

At least 5 – 8 years Development experience.

Experience of the full software development lifecycle.

Experience within an agile environment, with Scrum/KANBAN as methodology.

Strong background in C#, .NET, .NET Core, SQL, Blazer.

Experience developing Web Solutions.

Utilization/development of APIs and RESTFUL web services.

Ability to develop unit testing of code components.

Experience building DevOps automation is beneficial.

Previous experience in the Insurance Industry is beneficial.

Behavioral Competencies

Good planning, organizational skills, task/project driven, deadline oriented.

Good collaboration, communication, and interpersonal skills.

Good people management skills.

Good problem solving and decision-making ability.

Ability to prioritize and work under pressure.

High attention to quality and detail.

Process and practices orientated.

Analytical and problem-solving skills.

Desired Skills:

c#

.NET

.NET Core

SQL

Blazer

RESTFUL web services

DevOps

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients [URL Removed] – [URL Removed] – [URL Removed]

