Senior C# ASP.Net Developer / Team Lead

A fast-growing international startup consultancy building bespoke software to create digital transformation
solutions for a wide variety of corporate clients requires a Senior C# ASP.Net Developer in Cape Town. The candidate must be willing to learn new technologies and be strong on the web client development side.
If successful, the candidate will have an opportunity to work within a technically minded and global
development team of experienced industry professionals and gain exposure to creating new solutions for a
variety of international companies.
Responsibilities
- Develop software and applications using mainly C#, ASP.NET and Client side
- Ability to train and review junior developer’s code
- Demonstrate creativity when solving problems
- Prepared to take the lead on
Requirements
- Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, Engineering or proven experience
- Solid experience with C# and ASP.Net
- Excellent knowledge of web client side technologies
- Javascript (Angular/React/Vue/Javascript framework)
- Typescript
- CSS
- Proven formal software development experience
- Must be technically strong with a passion for coding
- Good understanding of Object Oriented design and coding
- Good knowledge of SQL Server (and relevant ORM such as Entity Framework)
- Experienced using source control
- Be able to translate business feedback and requirements into working software solutions
Advantages
- Financial industry background
- Azure services
Benefits
- Salary: R840K/yr – [URL Removed] negotiable
- Our client is offering a highly competitive salary for this role based on experience
- Paid Time Off
If you meet the above requirements and want to make a career-changing move, apply today by either filling in the online application form or emailing your CV to [Email Address Removed].com
You are also welcome to contact Carmen on [Phone Number Removed];
Please note that correspondence will only be conducted with shortlisted candidates for this position. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- Senior C# ASP.Net Developer / Team Lead
- Senior C# ASP.Net Developer / Team Lead
- Senior C# ASP.Net Developer / Team Lead