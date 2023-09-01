Senior C# ASP.Net Developer / Team Lead

A fast-growing international startup consultancy building bespoke software to create digital transformation

solutions for a wide variety of corporate clients requires a Senior C# ASP.Net Developer in Cape Town. The candidate must be willing to learn new technologies and be strong on the web client development side.

If successful, the candidate will have an opportunity to work within a technically minded and global

development team of experienced industry professionals and gain exposure to creating new solutions for a

variety of international companies.

Responsibilities

Develop software and applications using mainly C#, ASP.NET and Client side

Ability to train and review junior developer’s code

Demonstrate creativity when solving problems

Prepared to take the lead on

Requirements

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, Engineering or proven experience

Solid experience with C# and ASP.Net

Excellent knowledge of web client side technologies Javascript (Angular/React/Vue/Javascript framework) Typescript CSS



Proven formal software development experience

Must be technically strong with a passion for coding

Good understanding of Object Oriented design and coding

Good knowledge of SQL Server (and relevant ORM such as Entity Framework)

Experienced using source control

Be able to translate business feedback and requirements into working software solutions

Advantages

Financial industry background

Azure services

Benefits



Salary: R840K/yr – [URL Removed] negotiable

Our client is offering a highly competitive salary for this role based on experience

Paid Time Off

If you meet the above requirements and want to make a career-changing move, apply today by either filling in the online application form or emailing your CV to [Email Address Removed].com

You are also welcome to contact Carmen on [Phone Number Removed];

Please note that correspondence will only be conducted with shortlisted candidates for this position. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

