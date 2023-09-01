Senior Developer at Ntice Search – Gauteng Roodepoort

Our client is a forward-thinking tech powerhouse aiming to be a dominant player in the technology industry. With a focus on groundbreaking innovation, they are continually setting new industry benchmarks.

Their global team of over 2000 professionals is driven by core values of creativity, passion, and unwavering excellence. Together, they’re on a mission to revolutionize not just the iGaming industry but various other tech landscapes.

By joining our client’s team, you’ll have a unique chance to contribute to a visionary company, shape the future of technology, and be a part of a team that’s redefining the possible. With rapid growth, the company is eager to bring Senior Developers into their Durban-based team.

Clients working inviroment?

Our operational ethos is based on a DevOps culture, utilizing Azure DevOps, GIT, and the everything-as-code principle.

We use a broad spectrum of technologies, including but not limited to C#, .NET 6.0, MS SQL Server, TypeScript, Web, Azure, VMware, Kafka, and Couchbase. We’re so tech-savvy that we even publish our own Technology Radar!

Our systems are built for Enterprise scale, handling thousands of transactions per second, distributed geographically, and in operation 24/7.

Role of the Senior Developer:

A mature individual is required who can gather requirements and implement design patterns to produce high-quality code. The ideal candidate should actively share knowledge and seize opportunities to provide technical assistance, thereby up-skilling the team.

Tech stack (not limited to):

C#

Web API

MS SQL

Javascript / Typescript

Angular / React

Jquery

Azure DevOps

CI/CD Pipelines

Responsibilities:

Identify high-level functional and technical requirements.

Collaborate with project management for planning project schedules and technical direction.

Lead and participate in code reviews.

Develop and implement moderate to complex web applications across multiple platforms.

Maintain and create documentation.

Implement best software engineering practices.

Requirements:

At least 15+ years of proven experience in a Senior Software Developer role.

Ability to understand complex code.

Up-to-date knowledge of software development methodologies and best practices.

Experience in conducting code reviews and writing automated test cases.

Capability of coaching and mentoring others.

Strong knowledge or experience in a DevOps environment.

Desired Skills:

Senior

Developer

IT

Learn more/Apply for this position