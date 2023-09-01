Senior Frontend Developer (React, TypeScript) (CPT Hybrid) – Western Cape Beacon Valley

ENVIRONMENT:

A company that is revolutionizing cross-border payments, foreign exchange, treasury management, and international settlement is seeking a Senior Frontend Developer to join its globally diverse team. The successful candidate should have a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or a related field. Equivalent job experience will be considered, at least 3 years of professional experience in web development, with a focus on front-end technologies such as React, HTML, CSS, and JavaScript. To stand out you must have extensive experience with TypeScript and the development of REST APIs.

DUTIES:

In this role you will collaborate with Designers and Back-end Developers to implement UI/UX designs, develop and maintain reusable components, write clean and efficient code, and perform code reviews.

Develop and maintain high-quality, responsive web applications using React.

Collaborate with Designers and Back-end Developers to implement UI/UX designs.

Evaluate business requirements to ensure alignment between business and technology.

Build and maintain reusable component libraries.

Optimize components for maximum performance across a wide range of web-capable devices and browsers.

Write clean and efficient code while adhering to best practices.

Review and test code to ensure high-quality software.

REQUIREMENTS:

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or a related field. Equivalent job experience will be considered.

At least 3 years of professional experience in web development, with a focus on front-end technologies such as React, HTML, CSS, and JavaScript.

Experience with front-end build tools and package managers such as Webpack, NPM, and Yarn.

Strong understanding of UI/UX design principles and experience collaborating with Designers.

Ability to take a project from identifying objectives, defining the testing plan, implementing testing all the way through to actual launch of the project and ongoing monitoring of the performance of the project.

Experience with version control systems such as Git.

To Stand Out:

Extensive experience with TypeScript and the development of REST APIs.

At least 5 years of experience with front-end technologies such as React, HTML, CSS, and JavaScript/TypeScript/Coffee Script.

Experience using Tailwind CSS and Storybook.

Experience with Docker and Kubernetes.

React and Next.

ATTRIBUTES:

Excellent leadership, verbal, and written communication skills.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] OR e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.

Desired Skills:

Senior

Frontend

Developer

Learn more/Apply for this position