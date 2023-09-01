Senior Fullstack Developer at Ntice Search

Our client is looking for a Senior Full Stack Developer with 8 years + of development experience to be based in their office in Malta. Relocation costs and Visa will be supplied. Embark on an exciting journey in the heart of the Mediterranean. Consider making the move to Malta for your IT career. With its stunning beaches, rich history, and thriving tech scene, Malta offers the perfect blend of work and play. Enjoy the island’s favorable tax environment, beautiful landscapes, and a vibrant international community. Malta provides the ideal backdrop for both professional growth and a high quality of life. Join us in this Mediterranean paradise, where every day feels like a new adventure.

If you’re passionate about cutting-edge technology and thrive in a DevOps culture, we want to hear from you.

About Us:

DevOps Culture: We live and breathe DevOps, and our development processes are centered around it. We use Azure DevOps and GIT for seamless collaboration and continuous integration.

Cutting-Edge Tech Stack: Our tech stack is a playground for tech enthusiasts. We work with C#, .NET, MS SQL Server, TypeScript, and more. We’re always exploring new technologies.

Enterprise Scale: Our systems operate at an enterprise scale, running 24/7

What You’ll Be Doing:

Collaborating with a talented team to design and develop high-performance, scalable applications.

Leveraging your expertise in C# and .NET to create cutting-edge solutions.

Working with MS SQL Server for data management and optimization.

Developing front-end solutions using TypeScript and Web technologies.

Harnessing the power of Azure for cloud-based services.

Exploring exciting technologies like Docker, VMware, Kubernetes,, RabbitMQ, Redis, Kafka, and Couchbase to name but a few

Why Join Us:

Full relocation on offer, including visa and set up of housing.

We foster a culture of innovation where your ideas are valued, and you’ll have the chance to work with the latest tech.

Professional Growth: Our enterprise-scale projects provide ample opportunities for skill development and career advancement.

Collaborative Environment: You’ll collaborate with a diverse team of experts who are passionate about what they do.

If you’re ready to take your career to the next level and be part of a team that’s shaping the future of technology, apply now.

Desired Skills:

C#

.net

devops

