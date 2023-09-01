Senior Network Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Global legal practice is looking to appoint an Senior Network Engineer
Responsible for designing, organizing, modifying and supporting the existing WAN’s and LAN’s design
and the ongoing extensions to network that take into account factors such as bandwidth requirements, security and infrastructure requirements.
Qualifications and Experience:
- Relevant IT qualification (Bachelors Degree or MCSE/MCIPT)
- Minimum 5 years’ experience
Mandatory skill requirements include:
- Windows Platform – Strong technical knowledge of network and server operating systems
- Active Directory
- MS Exchange Online
- MS Cloud technologies – Office365, Azure
- Powershell Scripting
- Experience of VPN technologies
- Experience of Routers, Switches and Firewalls including routing protocols
- Experience in supporting medium to large scale networks
Desirable skills include:
- VMWare VSphere 5.1 and higher SAN Management, in particular Unity
- Windows Clustering
- Citrix
- Checkpoint firewalls
- Experience with SD-WAN technology
Please note that if you have not received a response within 14 days of submitting your application that your application was unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- network and server operating systems
- VMWare VSphere 5.1
- SD-WAN technology