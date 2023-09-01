Senior Solutions Architect – Gauteng

Senior Solutions Architect

Join a leading brand with massive market share!

R70 000 – R80 000

Be part of a mobile communications company, providing voice, messaging, data and converged services to over 130 million customers across Africa.

You will be employed on a 6-month contract with the option to renew.

A degree in IT, Computer Science or Software Engineering.

8 years’ experience with 6 years in network administration in hardware and software

Minimum Requirements:

Micro Services Architecture

AWS/Azure/Google Cloud (Cloud Computing)

System integration

Programming Languages (Java, JavaScript, Node.JS Express, Java Spring Boot)

AWS Distributed Design Architecture

UML Design

API Design and management

Architecture Framework (TOGAF, Zachman)

Containerizations (Docker, Kubernetes)

Networking & Security

As Specialist Recruiters for professionals in your industry, we are well geared to represent your best career interests. Whether you are an active job seeker or just browsing, let’s have a no stress conversation about your next career move! It’s always good to have a great recruiter looking out for you!

For more exciting positions visit our website [URL Removed] or Call us on [Phone Number Removed]; and quote this advert.

Please note if you have not received feedback within two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful for this particular opportunity.

Desired Skills:

Programming Languages

UML Design

API Design and management

Learn more/Apply for this position