Senior System Engineer

Purpose

To advance the maturity of the SKA Mid Dish through assembling, integrating and verifying the SKA Mid Dish systems and products while applying systems engineering leadership and recognised engineering competence and skills across multiple domains, teams and on multiple projects.

Key Responsibilities

Implementing ICDs, physically assembling items.

Preparing & executing Verification Plans, Test instructions, ATPs & QTPs, ATRs & QTRs

Establishing baselines (DBL, QBL, OsBL) * Defining, analysing & managing requirements.

Establishing and maintaining traceability.

Developing system and sub-system design-to specifications

Functional & physical architecting, analysis, and synthesis.

Identifying and creating ICDs

Executing performance analysis

Executing FMECA and implementing safety in design

Generating performance specifications, build-to, and maintain-to specifications.

Maintaining the PBSs in ALIM

Root cause analysis and problem solving, Design modifications to eliminate failure modes

Compiling Project SEMPs, technical schedules, WBS & SOWs.

Defining baselines & performing design reviews

Revising engineering processes

KEY REQUIREMENTS

Qualification

Tech (Eng) with 13+ years of relevant experience OR

Eng/B.Sc (Eng) with 9+ years of relevant experience OR

Eng with 7+ years of relevant experience OR

PhD/D.Eng with 5+ years of relevant experience

Experience

Physical, hands-on integration, testing and evaluation of electronic and mechanical systems.

Undertaking engineering activities throughout all lifecycle phases of the system under development, with particular focus on the concurrent engineering aspects and the design for supportability aspects.

Leading engineering tasks and analysis without supervision, employing academic and practical knowledge gained on the job.

Functioning simultaneously across multiple domains, teams and on multiple systems.

Leading the development and implementation of engineering processes.

Using advanced interpersonal skills to influence change in complex systems behaviour and operational environments.

Coaching and mentoring in engineering, particularly systems engineering

Knowledge

Advanced applied Systems Engineering.

Integration, test, and verification of complex systems.

Baseline establishment and management.

Engineering Change control.

Hi-tech product development.

Model-based Systems Engineering

Development of systems engineering processes and procedures.

Configuration management

Desired Skills:

Hands-on Intergration

Learn more/Apply for this position