Senior System Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Purpose
To advance the maturity of the SKA Mid Dish through assembling, integrating and verifying the SKA Mid Dish systems and products while applying systems engineering leadership and recognised engineering competence and skills across multiple domains, teams and on multiple projects.
Key Responsibilities
- Implementing ICDs, physically assembling items.
- Preparing & executing Verification Plans, Test instructions, ATPs & QTPs, ATRs & QTRs
- Establishing baselines (DBL, QBL, OsBL) * Defining, analysing & managing requirements.
- Establishing and maintaining traceability.
- Developing system and sub-system design-to specifications
- Functional & physical architecting, analysis, and synthesis.
- Identifying and creating ICDs
- Executing performance analysis
- Executing FMECA and implementing safety in design
- Generating performance specifications, build-to, and maintain-to specifications.
- Maintaining the PBSs in ALIM
- Root cause analysis and problem solving, Design modifications to eliminate failure modes
- Compiling Project SEMPs, technical schedules, WBS & SOWs.
- Defining baselines & performing design reviews
- Revising engineering processes
KEY REQUIREMENTS
Qualification
- Tech (Eng) with 13+ years of relevant experience OR
- Eng/B.Sc (Eng) with 9+ years of relevant experience OR
- Eng with 7+ years of relevant experience OR
- PhD/D.Eng with 5+ years of relevant experience
Experience
- Physical, hands-on integration, testing and evaluation of electronic and mechanical systems.
- Undertaking engineering activities throughout all lifecycle phases of the system under development, with particular focus on the concurrent engineering aspects and the design for supportability aspects.
- Leading engineering tasks and analysis without supervision, employing academic and practical knowledge gained on the job.
- Functioning simultaneously across multiple domains, teams and on multiple systems.
- Leading the development and implementation of engineering processes.
- Using advanced interpersonal skills to influence change in complex systems behaviour and operational environments.
- Coaching and mentoring in engineering, particularly systems engineering
Knowledge
- Advanced applied Systems Engineering.
- Integration, test, and verification of complex systems.
- Baseline establishment and management.
- Engineering Change control.
- Hi-tech product development.
- Model-based Systems Engineering
- Development of systems engineering processes and procedures.
- Configuration management
Desired Skills:
- Hands-on Intergration