Are you passionate about cybersecurity and ready to embark on an exciting career in a dynamic Security Operations Center (SOC)? We are seeking a dedicated Cyber Security L1 SOC Analyst to join our client’s team and play a pivotal role in safeguarding their organization’s digital assets. Working within a 24/7 shift system, you will be at the forefront of identifying and responding to security threats.

Key Responsibilities:

Proactively monitoring the networks for signs of malicious activity, including detecting, investigating, and responding to security alerts.

Providing first-line triage, classification, and rapid response to security alerts across the organization, ensuring timely and effective resolution.

Conducting in-depth investigations into alerts, collaborating with site staff across the Group to gather necessary information.

Identifying opportunities to simplify and automate processes within the Security Operations (SecOps) environment, contributing to efficiency and effectiveness.

Collaborating with the SOC Engineering team to reduce false-positive alerts through tuning and optimization.

Responding to security incidents with calm efficiency, performing thorough investigations, and escalating to L2 Analysts when necessary.

Providing feedback and updates to SecOps Playbooks, continually refining content to enhance incident response procedures.

Preparing and presenting incident analysis reports to provide insights into attacker’s network activities.

Demonstrating willingness and reliability to work within a shift pattern, including weekends, nights, and holidays, from our Centre of Excellence (CoE).

Job Requirements:

Qualifications and Experience:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or related field,

+3 years of experience working within a SOC environment.

Membership in a security team, preferably within a 24/7 SOC environment.

Foundational knowledge of SOC and ITSM toolsets, including SIEM, EDR, and ticketing solutions.

Foundational knowledge of IT capabilities such as IP networks, servers, LAN/WAN.

Understanding of Active Directory, Windows Servers, Linux Servers, Firewalls, and O365.

Understanding of the principles of incident categorization, prioritization, and escalation.

High proficiency in using applications within the Microsoft Office suite.

Possession of an inquisitive mind-set, coupled with a high attention to detail and accuracy.

Ability to work in a high-tempo environment, maintaining composure under pressure.

Ability to work collaboratively, supportively, and effectively in a team environment.

Willingness to learn and continually improve skillsets in the ever-evolving field of cybersecurity.

