SOC Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town

Sep 1, 2023

Are you passionate about cybersecurity and ready to embark on an exciting career in a dynamic Security Operations Center (SOC)? We are seeking a dedicated Cyber Security L1 SOC Analyst to join our client’s team and play a pivotal role in safeguarding their organization’s digital assets. Working within a 24/7 shift system, you will be at the forefront of identifying and responding to security threats.

Key Responsibilities:

  • Proactively monitoring the networks for signs of malicious activity, including detecting, investigating, and responding to security alerts.
  • Providing first-line triage, classification, and rapid response to security alerts across the organization, ensuring timely and effective resolution.
  • Conducting in-depth investigations into alerts, collaborating with site staff across the Group to gather necessary information.
  • Identifying opportunities to simplify and automate processes within the Security Operations (SecOps) environment, contributing to efficiency and effectiveness.
  • Collaborating with the SOC Engineering team to reduce false-positive alerts through tuning and optimization.
  • Responding to security incidents with calm efficiency, performing thorough investigations, and escalating to L2 Analysts when necessary.
  • Providing feedback and updates to SecOps Playbooks, continually refining content to enhance incident response procedures.
  • Preparing and presenting incident analysis reports to provide insights into attacker’s network activities.
  • Demonstrating willingness and reliability to work within a shift pattern, including weekends, nights, and holidays, from our Centre of Excellence (CoE).

Job Requirements:

Qualifications and Experience:

  • Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or related field,
  • +3 years of experience working within a SOC environment.
  • Membership in a security team, preferably within a 24/7 SOC environment.
  • Foundational knowledge of SOC and ITSM toolsets, including SIEM, EDR, and ticketing solutions.
  • Foundational knowledge of IT capabilities such as IP networks, servers, LAN/WAN.
  • Understanding of Active Directory, Windows Servers, Linux Servers, Firewalls, and O365.
  • Understanding of the principles of incident categorization, prioritization, and escalation.
  • High proficiency in using applications within the Microsoft Office suite.
  • Possession of an inquisitive mind-set, coupled with a high attention to detail and accuracy.
  • Ability to work in a high-tempo environment, maintaining composure under pressure.
  • Ability to work collaboratively, supportively, and effectively in a team environment.
  • Willingness to learn and continually improve skillsets in the ever-evolving field of cybersecurity.

To apply, please submit your resume and a cover letter detailing your relevant qualifications and experience.

Desired Skills:

  • ITSM
  • SIEM
  • EDR

