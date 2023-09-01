SOC Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town

Are you passionate about cybersecurity and ready to embark on an exciting career in a dynamic Security Operations Center (SOC)? We are seeking a dedicated Cyber Security L1 SOC Analyst to join our client’s team and play a pivotal role in safeguarding their organization’s digital assets. Working within a 24/7 shift system, you will be at the forefront of identifying and responding to security threats.
Key Responsibilities:
- Proactively monitoring the networks for signs of malicious activity, including detecting, investigating, and responding to security alerts.
- Providing first-line triage, classification, and rapid response to security alerts across the organization, ensuring timely and effective resolution.
- Conducting in-depth investigations into alerts, collaborating with site staff across the Group to gather necessary information.
- Identifying opportunities to simplify and automate processes within the Security Operations (SecOps) environment, contributing to efficiency and effectiveness.
- Collaborating with the SOC Engineering team to reduce false-positive alerts through tuning and optimization.
- Responding to security incidents with calm efficiency, performing thorough investigations, and escalating to L2 Analysts when necessary.
- Providing feedback and updates to SecOps Playbooks, continually refining content to enhance incident response procedures.
- Preparing and presenting incident analysis reports to provide insights into attacker’s network activities.
- Demonstrating willingness and reliability to work within a shift pattern, including weekends, nights, and holidays, from our Centre of Excellence (CoE).
Job Requirements:
Qualifications and Experience:
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or related field,
- +3 years of experience working within a SOC environment.
- Membership in a security team, preferably within a 24/7 SOC environment.
- Foundational knowledge of SOC and ITSM toolsets, including SIEM, EDR, and ticketing solutions.
- Foundational knowledge of IT capabilities such as IP networks, servers, LAN/WAN.
- Understanding of Active Directory, Windows Servers, Linux Servers, Firewalls, and O365.
- Understanding of the principles of incident categorization, prioritization, and escalation.
- High proficiency in using applications within the Microsoft Office suite.
- Possession of an inquisitive mind-set, coupled with a high attention to detail and accuracy.
- Ability to work in a high-tempo environment, maintaining composure under pressure.
- Ability to work collaboratively, supportively, and effectively in a team environment.
- Willingness to learn and continually improve skillsets in the ever-evolving field of cybersecurity.
To apply, please submit your resume and a cover letter detailing your relevant qualifications and experience.
Desired Skills:
- ITSM
- SIEM
- EDR