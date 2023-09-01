Software Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town

Sep 1, 2023

To research and evaluate requirements for the existing or new software applications
JOB DESCRIPTION

  • Prototyping and software development of the telescope operational software (all stages of the full software development life-cycle may be encountered).
  • Provide hands-on technical support in the system administration of the hardware platforms, deployment environments and processing, which may include site visits to the Karoo.
  • Collaborate with departmental stakeholders to support engineering, commissioning, operations and early science activities.
  • Assist in maturing of software development and quality assurance processes towards greater standardization and improved long term maintainability and robustness.
  • Facilitate coding standard compliance and code reviews, which include mentoring junior engineers.
  • Compile document sets.
  • Provide project management and progress reporting input as required by the Functional Manager and for team communication.

JOB REQUIREMENTS

  • Tech/B.Sc (Comp Sci) with 5+ years; OR
  • Eng/B.Sc Hons (Comp Sci) with 4+ years; OR
  • Eng/M.Eng/M.Sc (Comp Sci) with 3+ years; OR
  • PhD with 2+ years; OR
  • Engineering (with a software focus) or related field

Desired Skills:

  • * Strong oral and written communication
  • willingness to self-train
  • control and build systems

