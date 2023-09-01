Software Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town

To research and evaluate requirements for the existing or new software applications

JOB DESCRIPTION

Prototyping and software development of the telescope operational software (all stages of the full software development life-cycle may be encountered).

Provide hands-on technical support in the system administration of the hardware platforms, deployment environments and processing, which may include site visits to the Karoo.

Collaborate with departmental stakeholders to support engineering, commissioning, operations and early science activities.

Assist in maturing of software development and quality assurance processes towards greater standardization and improved long term maintainability and robustness.

Facilitate coding standard compliance and code reviews, which include mentoring junior engineers.

Compile document sets.

Provide project management and progress reporting input as required by the Functional Manager and for team communication.

JOB REQUIREMENTS

Tech/B.Sc (Comp Sci) with 5+ years; OR

Eng/B.Sc Hons (Comp Sci) with 4+ years; OR

Eng/M.Eng/M.Sc (Comp Sci) with 3+ years; OR

PhD with 2+ years; OR

Engineering (with a software focus) or related field

Desired Skills:

* Strong oral and written communication

willingness to self-train

control and build systems

Learn more/Apply for this position