Software Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town

To research and evaluate requirements for the existing or new software applications
JOB DESCRIPTION
- Prototyping and software development of the telescope operational software (all stages of the full software development life-cycle may be encountered).
- Provide hands-on technical support in the system administration of the hardware platforms, deployment environments and processing, which may include site visits to the Karoo.
- Collaborate with departmental stakeholders to support engineering, commissioning, operations and early science activities.
- Assist in maturing of software development and quality assurance processes towards greater standardization and improved long term maintainability and robustness.
- Facilitate coding standard compliance and code reviews, which include mentoring junior engineers.
- Compile document sets.
- Provide project management and progress reporting input as required by the Functional Manager and for team communication.
JOB REQUIREMENTS
- Tech/B.Sc (Comp Sci) with 5+ years; OR
- Eng/B.Sc Hons (Comp Sci) with 4+ years; OR
- Eng/M.Eng/M.Sc (Comp Sci) with 3+ years; OR
- PhD with 2+ years; OR
- Engineering (with a software focus) or related field
Desired Skills:
- * Strong oral and written communication
- willingness to self-train
- control and build systems