Software Site Support Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town

Sep 1, 2023

Software Site Support Engineer
JOB DESCRIPTION

  • Investigating support issues reported on site.
  • Coordinating tests, fault finding and tracking down of cross-subsystem issues.
  • Supporting user requests for data and trend analysis.
  • Fixing minor bugs in the deployed software where possible.
  • Engaging with different subsystems to identify problems, perform system integration tests, support commissioning tests on site.
  • Deploying and maintaining development infrastructure.
  • Deploying software subsystems on production systems and manage/monitor site deployments.
  • Documentation and project management input as required.
  • Site visits as required.
  • Training of operators and commissioners on the software subsystems.
  • Lab integration tests of subcontractor deliverables with the software systems; feedback/inputs to subcontractors.
  • Assist in developing and performing integration tests to test the full software subsystems on lab machines before deploying to karoo systems.
  • Configure, install and help troubleshoot operating system software and server hardware.
  • Configure and manage subsystem network.
  • Monitor and maintain performance of servers.

JOB REQUIREMENTS

  • D (Comp Sci) with 6+ years; OR
  • Tech/B.Sc (Comp Sci) with 5+ years; OR
  • Eng/B.Sc Hons (Comp Sci) with 4+ years; OR
  • Eng/M.Sc (Comp Sci) with 2+ years; OR
  • Engineering (with a software focus) or related field

Desired Skills:

  • Team player
  • Good attention to detail
  • Good and proven fault finding

Learn more/Apply for this position