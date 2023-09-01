Software Site Support Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Purpose

Support engineering, deployment and commissioning activities of the telescopes in the karoo.

Key Responsibilities

Investigating support issues reported on site.

Coordinating tests, fault finding and tracking down of cross-subsystem issues.

Supporting user requests for data and trend analysis.

Fixing minor bugs in the deployed software where possible.

Engaging with different subsystems to identify problems, perform system integration tests, support commissioning tests on site.

Deploying and maintaining development infrastructure.

Deploying software subsystems on production systems and manage/monitor site deployments.

Documentation and project management input as required.

Site visits as required.

Training of operators and commissioners on the software subsystems.

Lab integration tests of subcontractor deliverables with the software systems; feedback/inputs to subcontractors.

Assist in developing and performing integration tests to test the full software subsystems on lab machines before deploying to karoo systems.

Configure, install, and help troubleshoot operating system software and server hardware.

Configure and manage subsystem network.

Monitor and maintain performance of servers.

KEY REQUIREMENTS

Qualification

D (Comp Sci) with 6+ years; OR

Tech/B.Sc (Comp Sci) with 5+ years; OR

Eng/B.Sc Hons (Comp Sci) with 4+ years; OR

Eng/M.Sc (Comp Sci) with 2+ years; OR

Engineering (with a software focus) or related field

Experience

Testing, deployment, commissioning, release, and support of large-scale projects.

Test-driven development and integration testing techniques, methodologies, and frameworks; and supporting systems.

Quality assurance processes and software development processes

Knowledge

Modern software collaboration tools such as GitHub, Containers, Google Drive, JIRA etc.

Knowledge of continuous integration, testing and deployment techniques and tools.

Knowledge of the Linux operating systems and networking.

Knowledge of the Python programming language is beneficial.

Desired Skills:

Python

Linux

