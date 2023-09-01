Systems Engineer

The main purpose of the job is to work as part of a team executing the systems engineering during design, construction, integration, verification and commissioning of the SKA Mid Dishes and associated supporting systems, both in the laboratories in Cape Town and on site at Carnarvon in the Northern Cape

Key Responsibilities

Plan and execute assembly, integration, and verification of complicated systems, both in the laboratory and in the field.

Responsible for systems engineering over multiple lifecycle phases with a strong ability to address the specialty engineering and “ilities” of systems design, for subsystems and systems with medium criticality.

Establishing baselines and design configurations, including preparing and implementing engineering changes to the baselines.

Performing detail engineering analysis and synthesis of alternative solutions derived from unclear or vague specifications.

Reviewing and integrating multiple activity reports into system level analysis and reports to ensure quality and integrity of results and recommendations.

Provide “field engineering” services after delivery to aid in fault diagnostics and rectification.

Coaching or mentoring one or more young engineers in the field of engineering and specifically systems engineering.

Participate in work teams focussed on Project or Programme planning and strategic decision making.

Contribute to the organisational maturity through the maintenance and upgrade of engineering processes within his/her realm of responsibility.

KEY REQUIREMENT

Qualification

Eng/B.Sc. (Eng) with 4+ years relevant experience; OR

Eng with 3+ years relevant experience; OR

PhD/D.Eng. with 1+ years relevant experience

Experience

A background in development of systems in radio astronomy, radar, satellite, or avionics systems is preferred.

Integration, test, and verification of complicated systems which include RF, digital and mechanical elements

Applied Systems Engineering across the multiple lifecycle stages of a system or product, at all levels up to user systems (L5) of the systems hierarchy.

Use of Computer-aided Systems Engineering Tools (e.g., CORE)

Application and control of systems engineering processes and procedures.

Baseline establishment and management.

Change control

Knowledge

Recognised domain knowledge of systems engineering in computing infrastructure and technology, based on theoretical aspects and experience in systems engineering methods, procedures, tools, and techniques.

Configuration management and configuration management systems.

Systems Engineering Standards, e.g., ISO/IEC/IEEE [Phone Number Removed];, Quality assurance systems (ISO 9001)

Knowledge of the PFMA and related procurement regulations

Desired Skills:

PFMA

Quality assurance systems (ISO 9001)

Learn more/Apply for this position