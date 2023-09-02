Electronic Systems Engineer – Automotive Systems at Dawning Truth – Eastern Cape Port Elizabeth

Electronic Systems Engineer – Automotive Systems

Top Automotive Manufacturing firm seeks Electronic Systems Engineer – Automotive Systems.

Integrate, configure, and diagnose electrical systems, ensuring effective communication between components, and provide technical support to production and dealerships..

Non-Negotiables (We will check):

BEE: Open to all

5 years Electronic Systems Design

5 years Control Systems and Sensors

5 years Microcontroller Programming

5 years Communications Protocols

Electronics enthusiast

Calm and Clear Headed under pressure

What the person must be able to do:

This role is in the Automotive Manufacturing sector. All duties would take place in this context.

Integrate electrical systems for optimal performance and seamless communication.

Analyze and diagnose communication issues in electronic systems including signal tracing and diagnostics.

Configure electronic components for compatibility and efficient functionality.

Provide technical support to production line for integration faults.

Provide dealer network for level 3 technical faults.

Key Job Deliverables:

Efficiently integrate electrical systems that meet performance standards.

Resolve communication issues within electronic systems.

Effective configuration of electronic components for seamless operation.

Qualifications & Background work experience:

Pref for BTech , BSc or BEng Electrical Engineering

Led the configuration and integration of complex electrical systems across various applications.

Successfully resolved intricate communication issues within integrated electronic systems.

System level configuration and component coding

Technical support to field

Advantageous: Specific Experience with Vehicle Electronics Systems

Personality Summary:

High Analytical – Strong with analysis, metrics, data and fact based decision making.

Moderate Driver – Ambitious, Results Orientated Go-getter. Self-Starter. Makes things happen.

Adv: Moderate Expressive – People person, charming, persuasive.

Benefits of this Role:

Independent work culture

Leading multi-national firm

Strong incentive programmes

Reports to: Head Vehicle Engineering

Location: Coega Industrial Development Zone, Nelson Mandela Bay

Salary: Market Related. In the Range of R600K to R850K per annum. Highly exceptional more senior candidates may be considered.

Type: Permanent

Start: ASAP

Reference: j813

Jobs like this don’t come around that often, so make sure you apply now.

Email: [Email Address Removed]

Common questions (Please Read)

Is the role current?

Yes How do I apply for the job?

Email your CV to [Email Address Removed]

We don’t take faxes or walk ins. How do I know if you got my CV?

We will send a standard confirmation response to all CVs received. If you do not receive our response, first check your spam folder or resend your CV.

If there is still an issue with sending your CV, please WhatsApp: [Phone Number Removed];. (WhatsApp please, don’t call we can’t assist telephonically) I don’t see your email address or the email address bounces?

Apply through the career portal you saw the ad on. They will email your CV to us. I’m not suited to this role, but I want to be on your database.

Send your CV to [Email Address Removed] Do you offer internships?

No. I want to try and circumvent your process?

Bad idea. Your CV will most likely be lost and you will most likely be forgotten about (we talk to too many people to remember them all). Also your CV will not be added to our database for future roles. So you will probably end up not even being considered for the role.

We don’t play favourites. All CVs are responded to. We want the most suitable people for the job. If you are good, we will take notice and contact you for an interview.

Jobs like this don’t come around that often, so make sure you apply now.

Email: [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Electronic Systems Design

Control Systems and Sensors

Microcontroller Programming

Communications Protocols

Learn more/Apply for this position