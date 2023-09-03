Project Manager

Key Responsibilities
- Managing the planning, scheduling, and execution of projects to meet established goal
- Monitors project work through action plans, management reviews, issue logs, and critical path analysis
- Applies project management techniques to organize and develop team activities
- Directly supervises and supports project staff members
- Support the Communications process
- Manage key resources
- Facilitate Issue resolution with the vendors where systems defects (defects logged in DevOps)
- Reporting on the progress of the overall project
Desired Skills:
- Project Management
- business development
- PMI
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree