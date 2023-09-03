Project Manager – Gauteng Johannesburg

Sep 3, 2023

Key Responsibilities

  • Managing the planning, scheduling, and execution of projects to meet established goal
  • Monitors project work through action plans, management reviews, issue logs, and critical path analysis
  • Applies project management techniques to organize and develop team activities
  • Directly supervises and supports project staff members
  • Support the Communications process
  • Manage key resources
  • Facilitate Issue resolution with the vendors where systems defects (defects logged in DevOps)
  • Reporting on the progress of the overall project

Desired Skills:

  • Project Management
  • business development
  • PMI

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

