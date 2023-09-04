Agile Master

Are you a seasoned Scrum Master with a passion for driving Agile transformation and delivering exceptional results?

We are looking for a dedicated Scrum Master to join our team in Cape Town.

As a Scrum Master, you will be at the forefront of shaping the future of our Digital and Technology department, ensuring the successful implementation of products while setting high standards for your team.

Responsibilities:

Develop collaborative relationships with D&T, business, and external parties to lead the transformation to Agile methodologies.

Understand end-to-end business processes, considering both technical and product owner perspectives.

Analyze financial information to support value-driven decision-making and resource budget management.

Take ownership of establishing Agile values, methods, principles, and practices for project and product delivery.

Lead by example, actively engage, and motivate the program team.

Facilitate Agile ceremonies, including product backlog refinement, planning, daily stand-ups, sprint reviews, and retrospectives.

Coordinate projects within the Digital & Technology department.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to develop project requirements, gain broad support, and attain project approval.

Coach and mentor team members on various Agile standards and best practices (Lean, Kanban, Scrum, XP, DevOps, SAFe, etc.).

Qualifications and Experience:

A 3-year degree in IT, Informatics, or a related field.

Minimum of 6 years’ experience in an IT project management role.

Project Management certification.

Experience in Agile delivery approaches, such as SAFE or Scrum.

Experience with large-scale organizational change efforts.

Familiarity with change management principles, methodologies, and tools.

Change Management certification or designation is advantageous.

Fun and inclusive company culture with team-building activities

Be part of a team that’s reshaping the future of the beverage industry through Agile transformation.

We look forward to welcoming a motivated and experienced Scrum Master to our team.

