Analyst Developer: Web Collaboration

Sep 4, 2023

Role Purpose:
As an Analyst Developer in the Web Collaboration team using C#, you will be responsible for the analysis, development, and maintenance of various inhouse Web Applications developed in .NET.

Qualifications

  • Grade 12
  • An appropriate IT qualification (Diploma/Degree) will be a strong recommendation.

Knowledge

  • Working knowledge of Visual Studio
  • Systems analysis and design concepts
  • Source Control concepts (trunk-based development)
  • SOLID / Clean Code Principles
  • Database architecture and design
  • IIS

Experience

  • 5 years’ experience in software development.
  • Experience in life assurance will be an advantage.
  • Experience in designing solutions.
  • .Net C# including .Net Core 5+, with Entity Framework
  • Net MVC / Web Forms
  • HTML + CSS
  • Bootstrap 4/5
  • JavaScript / jQuery
  • MS SQL server (2012+) and SQL Reporting Services / T-SQL
  • Web Services (WCF / REST)
  • XML / JSON
  • Unit testing
  • Angular 2+

Responsibilities

  • Analysis of change requests received.
  • Provide recommendations and cost / man-day estimates for implementing changes.
  • Design prototypes for change requests.
  • Design/Build Web Interfaces if applicable.
  • Maintain existing programmes according to change requests.
  • Produce appropriate software programs that satisfy the specifications.
  • Test own programs / artefacts.
  • Test Interfaces to other systems.
  • Provide test information to Testers.
  • Implement changes into the Production environment.
  • Updates of data model documentation.
  • Technical support / assistance to others on own programs / systems.
  • Provide standby / support (as and when applicable)

Personal Attributes

  • Organisational savvy – Contributing through others
  • Manages complexity – Contributing through others
  • Plans and aligns – Contributing through others
  • Optimises work processes – Contributing through others

Core Competencies

  • Cultivates innovation – Contributing through others
  • Customer focus – Contributing through others
  • Drives results – Contributing through others
  • Collaborates – Contributing through others
  • Being resilient – Contributing through others

Role Purpose:
As an Analyst Developer in the Web Collaboration team using C#, you will be responsible for the analysis, development, and maintenance of various inhouse Web Applications developed in .NET.

Qualifications

  • Grade 12
  • An appropriate IT qualification (Diploma/Degree) will be a strong recommendation.

Knowledge

  • Working knowledge of Visual Studio
  • Systems analysis and design concepts
  • Source Control concepts (trunk-based development)
  • SOLID / Clean Code Principles
  • Database architecture and design
  • IIS

Experience

  • 5 years’ experience in software development.
  • Experience in life assurance will be an advantage.
  • Experience in designing solutions.
  • .Net C# including .Net Core 5+, with Entity Framework
  • Net MVC / Web Forms
  • HTML + CSS
  • Bootstrap 4/5
  • JavaScript / jQuery
  • MS SQL server (2012+) and SQL Reporting Services / T-SQL
  • Web Services (WCF / REST)
  • XML / JSON
  • Unit testing
  • Angular 2+

Responsibilities

  • Analysis of change requests received.
  • Provide recommendations and cost / man-day estimates for implementing changes.
  • Design prototypes for change requests.
  • Design/Build Web Interfaces if applicable.
  • Maintain existing programmes according to change requests.
  • Produce appropriate software programs that satisfy the specifications.
  • Test own programs / artefacts.
  • Test Interfaces to other systems.
  • Provide test information to Testers.
  • Implement changes into the Production environment.
  • Updates of data model documentation.
  • Technical support / assistance to others on own programs / systems.
  • Provide standby / support (as and when applicable)

Personal Attributes

  • Organisational savvy – Contributing through others
  • Manages complexity – Contributing through others
  • Plans and aligns – Contributing through others
  • Optimises work processes – Contributing through others

Core Competencies

  • Cultivates innovation – Contributing through others
  • Customer focus – Contributing through others
  • Drives results – Contributing through others
  • Collaborates – Contributing through others
  • Being resilient – Contributing through others

Desired Skills:

  • software development
  • designing solutions
  • • .Net C# including .Net Core 5+
  • with Entity Framework
  • • ASP.Net MVC / Web Forms
  • • HTML + CSS

Learn more/Apply for this position