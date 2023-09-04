Analyst Developer: Web Collaboration

Role Purpose:
As an Analyst Developer in the Web Collaboration team using C#, you will be responsible for the analysis, development, and maintenance of various inhouse Web Applications developed in .NET.
Qualifications
- Grade 12
- An appropriate IT qualification (Diploma/Degree) will be a strong recommendation.
Knowledge
- Working knowledge of Visual Studio
- Systems analysis and design concepts
- Source Control concepts (trunk-based development)
- SOLID / Clean Code Principles
- Database architecture and design
- IIS
Experience
- 5 years’ experience in software development.
- Experience in life assurance will be an advantage.
- Experience in designing solutions.
- .Net C# including .Net Core 5+, with Entity Framework
- Net MVC / Web Forms
- HTML + CSS
- Bootstrap 4/5
- JavaScript / jQuery
- MS SQL server (2012+) and SQL Reporting Services / T-SQL
- Web Services (WCF / REST)
- XML / JSON
- Unit testing
- Angular 2+
Responsibilities
- Analysis of change requests received.
- Provide recommendations and cost / man-day estimates for implementing changes.
- Design prototypes for change requests.
- Design/Build Web Interfaces if applicable.
- Maintain existing programmes according to change requests.
- Produce appropriate software programs that satisfy the specifications.
- Test own programs / artefacts.
- Test Interfaces to other systems.
- Provide test information to Testers.
- Implement changes into the Production environment.
- Updates of data model documentation.
- Technical support / assistance to others on own programs / systems.
- Provide standby / support (as and when applicable)
Personal Attributes
- Organisational savvy – Contributing through others
- Manages complexity – Contributing through others
- Plans and aligns – Contributing through others
- Optimises work processes – Contributing through others
Core Competencies
- Cultivates innovation – Contributing through others
- Customer focus – Contributing through others
- Drives results – Contributing through others
- Collaborates – Contributing through others
- Being resilient – Contributing through others
Desired Skills:
- software development
- designing solutions
- • .Net C# including .Net Core 5+
- with Entity Framework
- • ASP.Net MVC / Web Forms
- • HTML + CSS