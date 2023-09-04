Analyst Developer: Web Collaboration

Role Purpose:

As an Analyst Developer in the Web Collaboration team using C#, you will be responsible for the analysis, development, and maintenance of various inhouse Web Applications developed in .NET.

Qualifications

Grade 12

An appropriate IT qualification (Diploma/Degree) will be a strong recommendation.

Knowledge

Working knowledge of Visual Studio

Systems analysis and design concepts

Source Control concepts (trunk-based development)

SOLID / Clean Code Principles

Database architecture and design

IIS

Experience

5 years’ experience in software development.

Experience in life assurance will be an advantage.

Experience in designing solutions.

.Net C# including .Net Core 5+, with Entity Framework

Net MVC / Web Forms

HTML + CSS

Bootstrap 4/5

JavaScript / jQuery

MS SQL server (2012+) and SQL Reporting Services / T-SQL

Web Services (WCF / REST)

XML / JSON

Unit testing

Angular 2+

Responsibilities

Analysis of change requests received.

Provide recommendations and cost / man-day estimates for implementing changes.

Design prototypes for change requests.

Design/Build Web Interfaces if applicable.

Maintain existing programmes according to change requests.

Produce appropriate software programs that satisfy the specifications.

Test own programs / artefacts.

Test Interfaces to other systems.

Provide test information to Testers.

Implement changes into the Production environment.

Updates of data model documentation.

Technical support / assistance to others on own programs / systems.

Provide standby / support (as and when applicable)

Personal Attributes

Organisational savvy – Contributing through others

Manages complexity – Contributing through others

Plans and aligns – Contributing through others

Optimises work processes – Contributing through others

Core Competencies

Cultivates innovation – Contributing through others

Customer focus – Contributing through others

Drives results – Contributing through others

Collaborates – Contributing through others

Being resilient – Contributing through others

Desired Skills:

software development

designing solutions

• .Net C# including .Net Core 5+

with Entity Framework

• ASP.Net MVC / Web Forms

• HTML + CSS

