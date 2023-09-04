Control Systems Engineer

Electrical / Electronic Degree or Diploma

No experience necessary

6 Month Contract with a view to Permanent

This Dynamic and Rapidly Expanding Consulting Engineering Organisation in the Oil & Gas and Mining Sectors, require a Graduate Control Systems Programmer to do the following :

To plan, execute, test, modify and sustain new and existing control systems and software.

To communicate and support design specialists, process engineers, operation managers and suppliers.

Liaise with clients and stakeholders.

Create solutions for testing various functionalities of the device.

Play a pivotal role in plant procedures and operations.

To utilize your analytical skills to examine and improve a process.

Responsible for checking that plant equipment is maintained correctly.

To collaborate with other departments and outside parties to create and implement processes that increase efficiency.

Desired Skills:

PLC Programming

Scada

Industrial control systems

Desired Work Experience:

Less than 1 year

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position