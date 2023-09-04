Countdown to Fak’ugesi festival begins

The countdown has begun for the 10th edition of the Fak’ugesi African Digital Innovation Festival, where the worlds of technology and creativity unite to shape a brighter future for Africa’s digital landscape.

With this year’s theme, “More Flow”, this landmark event is poised to inspire, educate, and foster collaboration among the next generation of content creators from across the continent.

“In this digital age, Fak’ugesi has played a pivotal role in nurturing the creative talents of Africa’s youth,” says Eduardo Cachucho, the Festival’s creative director. “As we step into our 10th year, we’re thrilled to invite you to join us in celebrating the possibilities that lie ahead, #MoreFlow.”

The 2023 Fak’ugesi African Digital Innovation Festival marks a decade of igniting creativity and innovation on the continent. As the premier platform for emerging talents, Fak’ugesi brings together visionaries, thought leaders, and enthusiasts to explore the intersection of technology and creativity.

Through a blend of immersive experiences, workshops, and thought-provoking discussions, the festival sets the stage for a new era of digital ingenuity in Africa.

Embracing the #MoreFlow theme, Fak’ugesi challenges participants to reimagine the digital landscape and harness its potential for positive change. #MoreFlow brings interactive exhibitions, 360 virtual reality experiences, and AI showcases. Attendees are invited to dive into virtual worlds, interact with experts, and witness live hackathons and jams, providing a window into the energetic core of digital innovation.

#MoreFlow extends beyond technology, delving into socially responsible AI and the idea that technology is a tool to amplify creativity rather than solely for profit. Noteworthy collaborations include AI showcases featuring AI-generated elements with the Goethe Institut’s leading figures involved in the global project ‘AI to Amplify’ as well as a collaboration with Dr Sechaba Maape, one of the curators for this year’s Venice Architecture Biennial representing South Africa.

In an era where AI is poised to reshape industries and interactions, Fak’ugesi positions itself in ensuring that future developments align with African principles, cultural values, and social considerations. The festival’s showcases and discussions explore the dynamic interplay between AI and human creativity while fostering conversations that centre around the responsible and inclusive deployment of AI solutions.

Fak’ugesi extends an invitation to not just witness the capabilities of AI but to actively engage in dialogues that shape the trajectory of AI’s influence. By addressing the critical question of ethical AI, Fak’ugesi becomes the melting pot where innovation and responsibility unite, propelling us towards a future where technology harmonises with culture and society.

The collaboration between Fak’ugesi and the Tshimologong Digital Innovation Precinct creates an ecosystem where the convergence of hardware, software, and content takes place. This partnership has been instrumental in fostering innovation, propelling Africa to the forefront of the digital revolution. Together, these entities are shaping the continent’s digital destiny.

The festival’s focus on immersive realities, gaming, music, animation and digital art mirrors the dynamic evolution of digital content creation in Africa. These categories reflect the diverse and rapidly evolving creative landscape on the continent, showcasing Africa’s capacity to innovate and captivate audiences globally.

Selected applicants of the Fak’ugesi Awards can anticipate a journey of growth and support. These awards acknowledge outstanding achievements in digital creativity, bestowing recipients with prizes and prospects within our initiatives, whether they entail acceleration or exhibition opportunities in collaboration with our partners and expansive global network.

Winners of the Fak’ugesi Digital Creativity Awards receive not only local acclaim but also international exposure. Residencies in France, the Netherlands and beyond promote participation in industry events that provide a unique platform for winners to showcase their talents on the global stage. This unparalleled recognition solidifies Fak’ugesi’s role in shaping the future of digital creativity.

With a commitment to fostering innovation, collaboration, and creativity, Fak’ugesi is set to empower the next generation of digital trailblazers.

“Fak’ugesi has always been a beacon for emerging African creatives in the digital sphere and we look forward to this milestone event,” Cachucho says. “As we celebrate our 10th year, we invite you to embark on a journey of discovery, inspiration, and transformation. Join us in shaping the future of African digital creativity, because from now on, the possibilities are limitless.”