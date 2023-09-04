D365 Solution Architect

We at iOCO brings ideas with impact from the world’s leading business minds. We are currently growing our D365 CE Teams in South Africa and looking to hire a skilled D365 CE and Power Platform Solution Architect that will have the opportunity to work on various implementation projects with the latest technologies including

D365 Platform: D365 Customer Engagement, Sales Management, Service Hub, CRM, Field Services, Portal, Marketing, Omni channel, etc.

Power Platform: Power Automate, Power Flows,

Dataverse: D365 Common Data Structure Data verse Database, File Tables, Audit Tables.

Integration Services into or using: D365 Standard Connectors, Azure Service Entrerpise Bus SSIS, KingswaySoft, Logic Apps, Power BI native integration, SharePoint native integration, SAP PO / PI



As the Senior Solution Architect, you will play an integral role in accelerating our platform and capabilities to help deliver seamless user experience. With an impressive track record of delivering on custom D365 CE development projects, you will help drive the development and delivery of technical solutions on the D365 CE platform whilst continually improving and enhancing the platform as our business evolves.

We are looking for someone who can take ownership of all programmatic requests. You will work under our D365 CE Solution Architect alongside our D365 CE Administrator and our external D365 CE development team to collaborate on specifications based on stakeholder requirements, validate the proposals, and deliver the solutions.

This role comes with the potential to grow and manage your own team of Solution Architects over time as the company is looking at significant growth trajectories.

Qualification Required:

Minimum 3 years Bachelors Degree / Diploma in Information Systems, Software Engineering or a related field.

Experience Required:

Minimum 8+ years of D365 CE development / deployment / implementation experience with minimum certifications – The suite of D365 certifications, including but not limited to D365 implementations, D365 Customisations, D365 Filed Service, D365 Sales, D365 Service, D365 Custom Development, D365 Applications, Power Platform, Power Apps, AD Admin. Any additional certifications are a plus.

Main Responsibilities:

Proactively participate in defining Solution Architectural solutions and designing custom-built solutions on the D365 CE platform

Designing Integration into various layers within the Microsoft stack, such as Dataverse, Power Platform, Azure, SSIS, SharePopint, Power BI as well as other 3 rd party products such as SAP, Oracle, Sage, and other systems

Designing integration with off the shelf packages such as Twilio, Zappier, for integration into SMS, WhatsApp, Twitter, Social Media

Designing integration in to Call Centre and CTI systems such as Avaya, Teams, Solgari, Astrix, USSD.

Ability to design interfaces with Bots, Virtual Agents, other Microsoft services like AI, Machine Learning, Cognitive services, etc

Implementing, testing and deploying the agreed solutions

Assist in identifying risks and working with the team to implement agreed solutions

Development of D365 CE applications

Constructions of D365 CE web services, Java, C#, DotNet, programming languages integrating with external APls/RESTful/SOAP and integrating with 3rd Party systems.

Writing clean, maintainable, scalable code, plugins, scripts, and develop, test, and iterate quickly

Full familiarisation and Utilisation of using DevOps as the Agile Ticketing Board system.

Full Familiarisation with DevOps Code Repositories with knowledge of best practices to maintain Version control, branching, backup and restore of Code.

Facilitate discussions to produce Solution Architecturally-sound engineering solutions

Work with our D365 Certitied Teams of Functional consultants, Developers, Azure Team, AD Administrator Team to manage daily support and maintenance of internal D365 CE instance.

Conduct long-term improvement operations to ensure compatibility with evolving requirements

Staying up to date on the latest process and IT advancements to automate and modernise systems.

Develop and test products to a high standard to ensure they are fit for purpose

Collaborate with other functional areas of the business including Product, UX, Marketing and Management

Providing insight into D365 CE development best practices to ensure functionality meets business needs.

Building custom automations and execute testing and training.

Responsible for functional technical development phases of full-cycle Dynamics CRM enhancements, upgrades, implementations, integrations with other applications, all other supporting tasks

Work closely with consultant team to successfully complete projects on time, providing client with status updates as needed.

Work with Project Manager to formulate implementation plans, risks, mitigation strategies, timeline requirements

Deep Know-How and proven record of applying CRM Business Application to Communication Service Providers

A fluent command of English language

Set best practices and document and champion them

Strong knowledge of standards and specifications

You collaborate well with non-technical teams and communicate clearly.

Ability to stay calm in challenging circumstances and work through problems methodically

Exceptional analytical and conceptual thinking skills

You are eager to mentor and help others grow, and know when to bring in help

The ability to influence stakeholders and work closely with them to determine acceptable solutions

Highly motivated, curious and enjoys challenging the status quo

Open to change, new ideas and find the ebb and flow of our evolving business exciting

3 month Contract

Full time or ad-hoc

Ideally Onsite in JHB, but remote work is possible

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

