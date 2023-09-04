As a Data Engineer, you’ll design and build the data architecture of our products. You will use your technical knowledge to help us develop new products by taking an idea from concept to reality. You’ll work on projects across multiple teams in order to achieve company goals and objectives. Your role will involve: – Analyzing business requirements; – Designing databases, reports and tools for analytical needs; – Building reports with analysis results.
Requirements
- Modifying the database structure, as necessary, from information given by application developers
- Enrolling users and maintaining system security
- Controlling and monitoring user access to the database
- Monitoring and optimizing the performance of the database
- Maintaining archived data
- Contacting database vendor for technical support
- Perform database monitoring, tuning and capacity planning
- Optimize database access and allocates /re-allocates database resources for optimum configuration, database performance and cost
- Manage schema changes and implementations
- Implement advanced database security features
- Audit user activity to ensure integrity and performance of all the database
- Establish standards, policies and procedures for data managements
- Define and implement alerts on data
- Develop reports and ETL packages in line with Business Intelligence best practices and procedures
- Data warehousing
Qualifications
? Tertiary qualification in Computer Science and/or Software Engineering and/or Information Systems and/or Information technology/or related technical certification in an IT field and /or International Data engineering qualification
? Minimum of 5 years experience as Data Engineer working with:
? PowerBI
? MS SQL
? SSIS
? Azure ADF
? Good written and verbal communication skills
Desired Skills:
- Data engineering
- power bi
- sql
- ssis
- azure