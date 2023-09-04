Data Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

As a Data Engineer, you’ll design and build the data architecture of our products. You will use your technical knowledge to help us develop new products by taking an idea from concept to reality. You’ll work on projects across multiple teams in order to achieve company goals and objectives. Your role will involve: – Analyzing business requirements; – Designing databases, reports and tools for analytical needs; – Building reports with analysis results.

Requirements

Modifying the database structure, as necessary, from information given by application developers

Enrolling users and maintaining system security

Controlling and monitoring user access to the database

Monitoring and optimizing the performance of the database

Maintaining archived data

Contacting database vendor for technical support

Perform database monitoring, tuning and capacity planning

Optimize database access and allocates /re-allocates database resources for optimum configuration, database performance and cost

Manage schema changes and implementations

Implement advanced database security features

Audit user activity to ensure integrity and performance of all the database

Establish standards, policies and procedures for data managements

Define and implement alerts on data

Develop reports and ETL packages in line with Business Intelligence best practices and procedures

Data warehousing

Qualifications

? Tertiary qualification in Computer Science and/or Software Engineering and/or Information Systems and/or Information technology/or related technical certification in an IT field and /or International Data engineering qualification

? Minimum of 5 years experience as Data Engineer working with:

? PowerBI

? MS SQL

? SSIS

? Azure ADF

? Good written and verbal communication skills

Desired Skills:

Data engineering

power bi

sql

ssis

azure

