Data Engineer with AWS – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Requirements

As the mid-level Data Engineering Practitioner, the primary purpose of your role is to oversee and take responsibility for the technological infrastructure of a data platform. This involves designing, building, and maintaining the systems that handle data within an organization.

Your key objectives include: Data Platform Development

Data Reliability and Quality: Ensuring the data’s reliability and quality is crucial. You will implement methods and processes to validate, clean, and transform data to maintain high data quality standards.

Project Management: As a mid-level professional, you’ll have responsibilities in managing ongoing projects related to data engineering. This may involve coordinating with other team members, setting project timelines, and ensuring successful project completion.

Technology Implementation: Staying up-to-date with the latest data engineering technologies and best practices is essential. You will be responsible for implementing and integrating new technologies that improve the data platform’s performance and capabilities.

Data Architecture: Your role includes defining and maintaining the data architecture across various projects. This involves designing how data flows through the systems, choosing appropriate data storage solutions, and establishing data governance processes.

Collaboration: As the mid-level Data Engineering Practitioner, you’ll work closely with other stakeholders, such as data analysts, data scientists, and business users, to understand their data requirements and ensure the data platform supports their needs effectively. disconnected datasets

? Education and training:

? National Senior Certificate (NQF4)

? Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, Engineering, or equivalent

? Relevant certification (Certified Data Engineer, Certificate Professional, etc)

Experience:

? At least 3 years’ working as a data engineering or data mining practitioner

? Experience building modern data analytics solutions that delivers insights from large and complex data sets

? Experience with architecture and design of secure, highly available and scalable systems

? Experience with writing scripts using scripting language

? Experience working with data sets and ordering data through various functions

? Experience working with internet technologies

Desired Skills:

SQL

AWS

About The Employer:

Our client requires a Data Engineering Practitioner, this is a mid-level professional contributor position that is accountable for creating and maintaining the technological infrastructure of a data platform and implementing methods to improve data reliability and quality. This position is responsible for ensuring the consistent delivery of data architecture throughout ongoing projects through technology implementation.

