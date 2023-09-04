Developer – Java (API) (Senior) at Parvana Recruitment – Western Cape Beacon Valley

Client Details:

Our client is the leading provider of complex software – they have an impressive global and local footprint and cover all the interesting domains including payments and telco. This client is very R&D focussed, they are great believers in continuous improvement, they are fast adapters to new tech and constantly changing business needs. You definitely won’t be bored and you’ll have the opportunity to work on multiple domain and project types. This environment is ideal for critical thinkers who like to trial new tech and to make recommendations for improvement. This client has a clearly stated aspiration to not only remain the leaders in their industry but to continuously widen the gap between themselves and their competitors.

Summary:

Our client is looking for a highly skilled Java Developer with a focus on API development to join their team. The ideal candidate should have extensive experience in designing, developing, and implementing RESTful APIs using Java technologies. The successful candidate will be responsible for developing high-quality, scalable, and reliable APIs that meet the needs of our customers. You can choose if you’d prefer a 6 or 12 month contract, after which the possibility of going perm is available.

Role Responsibilities:

Design, develop, and implement RESTful APIs using Java technologies.

Develop API specifications.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams including product management, UX/UI, and back-end engineering to design and develop APIs that meet business needs.

Write high-quality, efficient, and maintainable code that meets software development standards and best practices.

Implement unit tests, integration tests, and functional tests for APIs.

Conduct code reviews and provide feedback to other developers to ensure code quality and best practices are met.

Troubleshoot and debug API-related issues in production.

Monitor and optimise API performance, scalability, and reliability.

Stay up-to-date with the latest trends and best practices in API development.

Relevant Qualifications / Experience:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering or a related field.

10+ years of experience in Java software development, with a focus on API development.

Strong understanding of RESTful API design principles and best practices.

Experience with API specification languages such as OpenAPI (Swagger) or RAML.

Solid understanding of Object-Oriented Programming (OOP) concepts and design patterns.

Strong experience with Spring Framework, Spring Boot, and Spring Security.

Experience with database technologies such as SQL and NoSQL.

Experience with containerization technologies such as Docker and Kubernetes.

Experience with Angular / React beneficial.

Strong problem-solving skills and ability to work independently.

Excellent communication and collaboration skills.

Job ID:

Desired Skills:

Java

RESTful APIs

Object-Oriented Programming

