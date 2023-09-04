Efficient data protection and archiving transforms data management

In today’s fast-paced digital world, the push for cloud adoption, automation, and intelligent solutions has become the norm for businesses across industries.

By Kate Mollett, senior director at Commvault – Africa

However, amidst this shift, one crucial aspect that often gets overlooked is effective data management. The significance of robust data protection methodologies and solutions, specifically designed for cloud environments with automation and intelligence features, cannot be overstated.

To recover and restore

At the heart of data protection lies the ability to recover and restore critical information in the event of a mishap or cyberattack. Unfortunately, many organisations still rely on unreliable, ineffective, and overly complicated backup systems that fail to provide comprehensive data protection. This inherent weakness puts businesses at risk of losing valuable data and facing severe consequences, both in terms of financial losses and damage to their reputation.

Moreover, traditional backups themselves are not impervious to attacks, and encrypted backup data often proves useless when it comes to recovery. As a result, businesses are left grappling with a false sense of security, realising that their current approach falls short of meeting their data protection needs. Merely increasing high-performance storage to address compliance and protection concerns, while tempting, is not a viable long-term solution.

The game-changer

This is where data archiving steps in as a game-changer. Archiving offers a compelling alternative that provides time and cost savings while bolstering overall data resilience. By implementing an archiving strategy, businesses can create a separate, air-gapped repository for their critical information, safeguarding it from both internal and external threats.

Efficient data protection and archiving solutions not only enhance data security but also offer a range of additional benefits. Firstly, they enable organisations to optimise their storage resources by offloading infrequently accessed data onto cost-effective archival storage tiers. This approach helps reduce the overall storage footprint, resulting in significant savings for businesses without compromising data availability.

Data Accessibility and Compliance

Archiving solutions streamline data retrieval processes, ensuring that organisations can quickly and easily access the information they need when it matters most. By implementing intelligent search and retrieval capabilities, archiving solutions empower businesses to locate and retrieve archived data efficiently, enhancing productivity and minimising downtime in critical scenarios.

Furthermore, efficient archiving solutions complement data compliance efforts by providing robust retention and legal hold capabilities. Businesses operating in heavily regulated industries can leverage archiving systems to meet industry-specific requirements while maintaining data integrity and compliance. This proactive approach helps organisations stay ahead of legal challenges and regulatory audits, reducing the risk of penalties and reputational damage.

The transformative potential of efficient data protection and archiving cannot be ignored. As businesses increasingly embrace cloud technologies, it is crucial to prioritise comprehensive data management strategies that encompass automated and intelligent approaches to data protection.

By doing so, organisations can strengthen their resilience against data loss, optimise storage resources, enhance productivity, and ensure compliance with regulatory requirements. The time to revolutionise the landscape of data management is now, and efficient data protection and archiving offer the key to unlocking a secure and successful digital future.