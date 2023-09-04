ETL Data Engineer – Onsite – Tokai – Western Cape Tokai

Building bridges between Data Realms – Unleash your Data Engineering Power

Is this you?

You are inspired to go above and beyond. You are a self-starter and highly motivated A player. You engender trust. You want to be exceptional in everything you do. You do not follow other people’s narrative, you create your own path and results. You are accountable and responsible. And you like to have fun doing all of this. Read on!

What you’ll be doing (and why you’ll enjoy it):

Design and develop scalable data pipelines and ETL (Extract, Transform, Load) processes to collect, process, and integrate data from various sources into a centralized data warehouse or data lake.

Implementing data models, schemas, and database structures to organize and optimize data storage for efficient data retrieval, writing and analysis

Collaborating with quantitative and analysts to understand their data requirements and provide them with the necessary infrastructure and tools for data exploration, analysis, and visualization

Where you’ll be doing it:

You’ll join one of the biggest and fastest growing financial services groups in Cape Town. A company that celebrates their employees. They are a one stop shop for investment related products and services. They believe in the intrinsic value of every person and strive towards business excellence. The role is office based in Tokai so living in the southern suburbs will make your life easier.

What you’ll need:

You have up to 3 years’ experience with a specific focus in database management, data analysis and have produced ETL processes at a scale. You have exceptional skill and experience in Python and SQL with Linux server administration.

What you’ll get:

A market related salary with great employee benefits. Family friendly working hours and a dynamic office space that sets you up for success as well as the opportunity to learn from the “best” in the business.

How to apply:

For a confidential discussion please contact Lyrichia on [Phone Number Removed]; or send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

We do respond to everyone! Just give us a few days to work through your application.

Desired Skills:

Python

SQL

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position