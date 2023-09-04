Financial Services Agile Business Analyst (Hybrid)

Our client in the IT industry based in Johannesburg is currently looking to employ a Financial Services Agile Business Analyst (Hybrid).

Requirements:

Degree or Diploma in Business, Finance, Economics or Information Systems or the equivalent coursework in a related field.

Business Analysis certification – Advantageous.

Financial Markets certification – Advantageous.

Agile certification – Advantageous.

Valid Code B Driver’s License, own transport/ public transport

3-5 years’ work experience in Business Analysis.

Experience in Consulting.

Experience in an Agile delivery environment.

Experience in a Banking environment.

Knowledge of Equity and Debt Capital Markets – experience is beneficial.

Strong Written and Spoken Communication skills.

Strong Intrapersonal and Interpersonal skills.

Strong Facilitation and Collaboration skills.

Working understanding of relevant Business Analysis tools and techniques.

Competencies:

TIES Requirements funnelling.

DEEP Requirements mapping.

INVEST user story writing.

Gathering and Elicitation techniques and traceability.

Agile SDLC in Scrum and Kanban.

Process and Data mapping.

Vision, Problem, Solution, and value articulation.

Facilitation and Presenting.

Stakeholder management.

JIRA, Confluence, Figma, Miro and Microsoft Office 365.



Responsibilities:

Planning and executing the Agile Business Analysis approach to gathering, elicitation, analysis, documentation, and communication of requirements with relevant stakeholders.

Creating and running product requirements discovery sessions from idea to development stage.

Breakdown high-level requirements into smaller manageable tasks using the TIES methodology (Themes, Initiatives, Epics, User stories).

Collaborate with the Product Owner, Scrum team and users to create user stories with clear and concise goals and values, process flows, UI/UX designs, wireframes, and relevant acceptance criteria to define the scope of the work.

Collaborate with the Product Owner and Scrum Master to prioritize delivery while liaising with the development team for estimating the scope of work and delivery timelines.

Demonstrate developed requirements in the form of valuable working software that can be iterated based on user and stakeholder feedback.

Timeously communicate any blockers to the discovery, delivery, and demonstration of requirements.

Desired Skills:

Financial Markets

Business Analysis

Agile

Debt Capital Markets

Equity

Jira

TIES Methodology

