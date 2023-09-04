Financial Services Agile Business Analyst (Hybrid) – Gauteng Houghton Estate

Our client in the IT industry based in Johannesburg is currently looking to employ a Financial Services Agile Business Analyst (Hybrid).
Requirements:
- Degree or Diploma in Business, Finance, Economics or Information Systems or the equivalent coursework in a related field.
- Business Analysis certification – Advantageous.
- Financial Markets certification – Advantageous.
- Agile certification – Advantageous.
- Valid Code B Driver’s License, own transport/ public transport
- 3-5 years’ work experience in Business Analysis.
- Experience in Consulting.
- Experience in an Agile delivery environment.
- Experience in a Banking environment.
- Knowledge of Equity and Debt Capital Markets – experience is beneficial.
- Strong Written and Spoken Communication skills.
- Strong Intrapersonal and Interpersonal skills.
- Strong Facilitation and Collaboration skills.
- Working understanding of relevant Business Analysis tools and techniques.
Competencies:
- TIES Requirements funnelling.
- DEEP Requirements mapping.
- INVEST user story writing.
- Gathering and Elicitation techniques and traceability.
- Agile SDLC in Scrum and Kanban.
- Process and Data mapping.
- Vision, Problem, Solution, and value articulation.
- Facilitation and Presenting.
- Stakeholder management.
- JIRA, Confluence, Figma, Miro and Microsoft Office 365.
Responsibilities:
- Planning and executing the Agile Business Analysis approach to gathering, elicitation, analysis, documentation, and communication of requirements with relevant stakeholders.
- Creating and running product requirements discovery sessions from idea to development stage.
- Breakdown high-level requirements into smaller manageable tasks using the TIES methodology (Themes, Initiatives, Epics, User stories).
- Collaborate with the Product Owner, Scrum team and users to create user stories with clear and concise goals and values, process flows, UI/UX designs, wireframes, and relevant acceptance criteria to define the scope of the work.
- Collaborate with the Product Owner and Scrum Master to prioritize delivery while liaising with the development team for estimating the scope of work and delivery timelines.
- Demonstrate developed requirements in the form of valuable working software that can be iterated based on user and stakeholder feedback.
- Timeously communicate any blockers to the discovery, delivery, and demonstration of requirements.
