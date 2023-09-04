Global hardcopy peripherals shipments decrease

Worldwide shipments of hardcopy peripherals declined 11,7% year over year to 19.5 million units in the second quarter of 2023 (2Q23). Shipment value also contracted 0,9% year over year during the quarter to $9.5 billion, according to new data from the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Hardcopy Peripherals Tracker.

Notable highlights from the quarter include:

* The decline in both units and value was caused by the fulfillment of pent-up demand and over-stocking from prior quarters. Sluggish consumer demand continues to plague the global market with reduced sell-through and a pessimistic economic outlook.

* The three largest regional markets – China, the US and Western Europe – all experienced year-over-year declines in 2Q23, driven by decreased demand for A4 printers from both commercial and consumer segments. In the short term, demand from the non-commercial segment is projected to remain low while commercial demand is likely to remain strong, particularly for A3 printers.

Brother and Pantum were the only two vendors in the top five to post positive results in 2Q23, with shipment growth of 9,6% and 14,6%, respectively. Contributing factors included their successful efforts in catering to the commercial sector where their lower price band models saw some traction among small and medium-sized businesses.

Worldwide Hardcopy Peripherals Market, Unit Shipments, Company Share, and Year-Over-Year Growth, Q2 2023 (based on unit shipments) Companies 2Q23 Unit Shipments 2Q23 Market Share 2Q22 Unit Shipments 2Q22 Market Share 2Q23/2Q22 Growth 1. HP Inc. 6,776,445 34.8% 8,713,285 39.5% -22.2% 2. Canon Group 4,087,576 21.0% 4,428,881 20.1% -7.7% 3. Epson 3,686,775 19.0% 3,974,543 17.6% -4.8% 4. Brother 2,035,602 10.5% 1,857,197 8.4% +9.6% 5. Pantum 565,777 2.9% 493,498 2.2% +14.6% Others 2,300,801 11.8% 2,664,119 12.% -13.6% Total 19,452,976 100.0% 22,031,523 100.0% -11.7% Source: IDC Worldwide Quarterly Hardcopy Peripherals Tracker, May 31, 2023