Intermediate .NET Developer

One of the leading software consulting houses are on the hunt for a Senior .Net Developer to join their dynamic team.
On Offer:
- Project exposure across multiple industries.
- Learning & development culture.
- The client will pay for any certifications you would like to pursue.
- Specialists in career growth, they will assist to plot out your career and suggest which areas of learning may be best for you.
- Developers do not do support or maintain as there is a Managed Services team, you are free to focus on your code!
The ideal candidate should have:
- 6+ years of .Net working experience.
- In-depth working knowledge of the .Net programming language’s features.
- Solid understanding of Object-oriented programming fundamentals.
- Extensive knowledge of design patterns and the ability to recognize and apply them
- A high-level understanding of the common frameworks in the .Net technology stack
- Detailed implementation experience in several of these frameworks.
- The ability to analyze and solve complex problems in familiar and unfamiliar technology spaces
- Ability and experience with establishing Integration Patterns.
Desired Skills:
- C#
- .Net
- Angular