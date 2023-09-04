Java Developer at RecruiTech

Our client is looking for a Java Developer to join their team. This is an excellent chance to flex your Java Development and communication skills plus grow your career within a respected company that will offer the chance to work on varied projects.

Responsibilities:

Java/JEE development

Solution architecture

Compiling technical design specification documents

Experience in BPM (Business Process Management) and ECM (Enterprise Content Management) process design and development

Solid experience in data and statistical analysis

Requirements:

Sc. Mathematics, B.Sc. Computer Science

3+ Years Experience

Technologies & Frameworks:

NodeJS

Angular

TypeScript

Java version 1.8-17,

Spring framework, hibernate or other ORM

Some exposure to docker and k8s a plus

Desired Skills:

Nodejs

Angular

TypeScript

Spring framework

Hibernate

ORM

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

