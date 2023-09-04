Java Devops Engineer ( Intermediate ) – Western Cape

Eagerly on the lookout for a Java DevOps Engineer who is passionate about DevOps principles and CI/CD pipeline architecture and test automation to join the team responsible for the enablement of Continuous Integration and Continuous Deployment within the organization

Cape Town Based with a Hybrid Working Model

Requirements

Must be a South African Citizen

Server-side core Java 8+ development

Docker + Kubernetes

Infrastructure as code (Terraform + Argo or Ansible)

CICD tools (Circle CI, gitlab CI)Cloud Ops services (Google, AWS, Azure)

Automation with bash or python

Monitoring/alerting tools (Kibana, Grafana, Splunk, Elasticsearch)

Testing good practices: both unit and integration testing

Advantageous

Experience in the gaming or gambling industry.

Desired Skills:

IAS

CI/CD

Java

Devops

