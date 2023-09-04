Java Devops Engineer ( Intermediate ) – Western Cape

Sep 4, 2023

Eagerly on the lookout for a Java DevOps Engineer who is passionate about DevOps principles and CI/CD pipeline architecture and test automation to join the team responsible for the enablement of Continuous Integration and Continuous Deployment within the organization

Cape Town Based with a Hybrid Working Model

Requirements

  • Must be a South African Citizen
  • Server-side core Java 8+ development
  • Docker + Kubernetes
  • Infrastructure as code (Terraform + Argo or Ansible)
  • CICD tools (Circle CI, gitlab CI)Cloud Ops services (Google, AWS, Azure)
  • Automation with bash or python
  • Monitoring/alerting tools (Kibana, Grafana, Splunk, Elasticsearch)
  • Testing good practices: both unit and integration testing

Advantageous

  • Experience in the gaming or gambling industry.

Desired Skills:

  • IAS
  • CI/CD
  • Java
  • Devops

Learn more/Apply for this position