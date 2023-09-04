Java Devops Engineer ( Intermediate )

Eagerly on the lookout for a Java DevOps Engineer who is passionate about DevOps principles and CI/CD pipeline architecture and test automation to join the team responsible for the enablement of Continuous Integration and Continuous Deployment within the organization
Cape Town Based with a Hybrid Working Model
Requirements
- Must be a South African Citizen
- Server-side core Java 8+ development
- Docker + Kubernetes
- Infrastructure as code (Terraform + Argo or Ansible)
- CICD tools (Circle CI, gitlab CI)Cloud Ops services (Google, AWS, Azure)
- Automation with bash or python
- Monitoring/alerting tools (Kibana, Grafana, Splunk, Elasticsearch)
- Testing good practices: both unit and integration testing
Advantageous
- Experience in the gaming or gambling industry.
Desired Skills:
- IAS
- CI/CD
- Java
- Devops