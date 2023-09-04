Pick n Pay tills now accept Bitcoin

South Africans who have a Luno wallet will be able to pay at Pick n Pay with cryptocurrency by simply scanning a QR code.

Crypto payments have been available at over 1 500 Pick n Pay stores since February 2023. But the payment process required customers to download two apps to make a crypto payment.

Christo de Wit, Luno’s country manager for South Africa, comments: “To make it quick and easy, Luno customers will simply open their Luno app and scan a QR code at the till to pay in Bitcoin. Luno employees were first to test the in-app QR scanner which will be available at the tills in a week. The very first purchase – watched with interest by Lunauts (those who work at Luno) via a live webcast – was a box of Ouma rusks.”

Luno Bitcoin payments will be possible at Pick n Pay hypermarkets, supermarkets, Express stores and Pick n Pay Clothing within the next week. Customers can buy groceries and other value-added services, such as airtime, lights and bus tickets, and pay municipal bills with Bitcoin at the till. Luno does not charge its customers a fee to use the service.

“The declaration of cryptocurrency as a financial product by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority paves the way for greater adoption in South Africa. Pick n Pay is to be applauded for being an early adopter merchant and getting to grips with cryptocurrencies,” says De Wit.

The improvement in crypto payments was made possible by a collaboration between Luno and CryptoConvert, a company that makes crypto payments safe and simple.

CryptoConvert founder Carel van Wyk, who also co-founded Luno, says: “As the pioneer in crypto payments in South Africa, we are thrilled to partner with Luno, an established and trusted crypto app, to ensure that customers have access to a growing network of retailers and merchants who accept crypto payments.”

The functionality will be available to customers on Android and iOS.