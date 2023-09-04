Project Manager- 3 months contract – Gauteng Johannesburg

Sep 4, 2023

  • Manage, facilitate, and drive the filling in of the templates for the governance processes.
  • Facilitate Issue resolution with the vendors where systems defects
  • Support the Communications process owners by CCBSA Internal Communications team
  • Manage key resources
  • Reporting on progress of overall project
  • Raising issues and risks associated with the successful delivery / completion of the project
  • Manage vendor delivery

Desired Skills:

  • Project Management
  • PMP
  • PMI
  • Time and Attendance

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

  • Degree
  • Project Management Institute

