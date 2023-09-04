Project Manager at Ntice Search

Our client, a leading Design and Project Implementation Company who specialize in Office Interior Design, Refurbishments and Upgrades is looking to hire a Project Manager, currently based in Johannesburg, but looking to relocate to Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.

The successful candidate will be reporting to the Associate: Head of Implementation and will be responsible for the project life, from implementation to close out. This includes but is not limited to project commercials, project procurement, site & contractor management, client managing, meeting management, time management, cost management

Duties and Responsibilities:

Coordinate internal resources and third parties/vendors for the flawless execution of multiple projects

Ensure that all projects are delivered on-time, within scope and within budget

Assist in the definition of project scope and objectives, involving all relevant internal stakeholders and ensuring technical feasibility

Ensure resource availability and allocation

Develop a detailed project plan to monitor and track progress

Manage changes to the project scope, project schedule, and project costs using appropriate verification techniques

Measure performance using appropriate project management tools and techniques

Report and escalate to management as needed

Manage the relationship with the client and relevant stakeholders

Perform risk management to minimize potential risks

Establish and maintain relationships with third parties/vendors

Create and maintain comprehensive project documentation

Meet with clients to take detailed ordering briefs and clarify specific requirements of each project

Delegate project tasks based on junior staff members’ individual strengths, skill sets, and experience levels

Track project performance, specifically to analyse the successful completion of short and long-term goals

Meet budgetary objectives and make adjustments to project constraints based on financial analysis

Develop comprehensive project plans to be shared with clients as well as other staff members

Use and continually develop leadership skills

Attend conferences and training as required to maintain proficiency

Perform other related duties as assigned

Develop spreadsheets, diagrams and process maps to document needs

Minimum Requirements:

Education and Experience:

Bachelor’s Degree in appropriate field of study / equivalent work experience i.e. shop fitting commercial spaces

Proven working experience in Project Management within Turnkey fit-out / Construction sectors essential

Project Management Professional (PMP) / PRINCE II certification is a plus

Experience with project management software tools e.g. MS Projects / similar

Knowledge and Skills:

Excellent client-facing and internal communication skills

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Solid organizational skills including attention to detail and multitasking skills

Strong working knowledge of Microsoft Office

Developing and Tracking Budgets

Coaching

Supervision

Process Improvement

Planning

Performance Management

Inventory Control

Leadership

Detail-Oriented

Risk Management

Negotiation

Cost Control

Critical Thinking

Problem Solving

Analytical Skills

Technical Skills

Salary:

Market Related

Desired Skills:

“Project Manager”

Design

“Shop Fitting”

