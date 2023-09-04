Project Manager – Remote Remote

Our client is looking for Project Manager with Gas Processing experience for a PMC project.
Experience required:
- Bachelor’s Degree in engineering is a must.
- Should have a minimum of 20+ years of experience in oil & gas industry.
- Experience in Gas Processing Plants (gas compression, sweetening, dehydration, NGL recovery, utilities) is a must.
- Must have at least five (5) years of experience in similar position in a mega Oil & Gas or Petrochemical projects.
- Detail Engineering and EPC projects expereince is a must.
- Direct and manage the project team including multidiscipline team during project phases in a manner that achieves project requirements for safety, engineering, quality, schedule, and cost management in line with the signed Agreement and as set by Company
- Managing and leading the project team during the project stages
- Assess the qualifications and competencies for recruitment of project staff and ensure that Contractor/consultant deploys the right quality of personnel at the right time for the required duration
- Managing co-ordination with stakeholders and partners engaged in the project.
- Monitor the project planning and maintain a detailed project plan
- Managing project deliverables in line with the project plan
- Recording and managing project issues and escalating where necessary
- Managing project scope and change control and escalating issues where necessary.
- Managing Contractor/ Consultant input and ensure cost is within the defined budget.
- Working closely with stakeholders to ensure the project meets business needs
- Manage the Contractor/Consultant to ensure that all actions, works, and services are in accordance with the contract and ensures it is within the cost and schedule targets
- Ensure compliance with Company’s objectives, requirements, policies, procedures, standards, rules, regulations and guidelines provided by Company from time to time
- Manage the technical bid evaluation process during the bidding phase.
- Evaluate the project management portion of the technical bids and provides input for selection of the shortlisted contractor
- PMC experience is an added advantage
- Middle East experience required
Desired Skills:
- Engineering
- Management
- Quality Engineering