Project Manager – Remote Remote

Project Manager – Remote

Our client is looking for Project Manager with Gas Processing experience for a PMC project.

Experience required:

Bachelor’s Degree in engineering is a must.

Should have a minimum of 20+ years of experience in oil & gas industry.

Experience in Gas Processing Plants (gas compression, sweetening, dehydration, NGL recovery, utilities) is a must.

Must have at least five (5) years of experience in similar position in a mega Oil & Gas or Petrochemical projects.

Detail Engineering and EPC projects expereince is a must.

Direct and manage the project team including multidiscipline team during project phases in a manner that achieves project requirements for safety, engineering, quality, schedule, and cost management in line with the signed Agreement and as set by Company

Managing and leading the project team during the project stages

Assess the qualifications and competencies for recruitment of project staff and ensure that Contractor/consultant deploys the right quality of personnel at the right time for the required duration

Managing co-ordination with stakeholders and partners engaged in the project.

Monitor the project planning and maintain a detailed project plan

Managing project deliverables in line with the project plan

Recording and managing project issues and escalating where necessary

Managing project scope and change control and escalating issues where necessary.

Managing Contractor/ Consultant input and ensure cost is within the defined budget.

Working closely with stakeholders to ensure the project meets business needs

Manage the Contractor/Consultant to ensure that all actions, works, and services are in accordance with the contract and ensures it is within the cost and schedule targets

Ensure compliance with Company’s objectives, requirements, policies, procedures, standards, rules, regulations and guidelines provided by Company from time to time

Manage the technical bid evaluation process during the bidding phase.

Evaluate the project management portion of the technical bids and provides input for selection of the shortlisted contractor

PMC experience is an added advantage

Middle East experience required

Desired Skills:

Engineering

Management

Quality Engineering

