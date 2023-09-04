Redington collaborates with ASUS in SA

Redington has announced a partnership with ASUS Global, delivering the end-to-end laptop portfolio to the South African channel.

Viswanath Pallasena, CEO of Redington Middle East, and Africa, says: “We are pleased to announce our recent collaboration with ASUS for the South African market. This partnership signifies our unwavering commitment to driving innovation and providing our partners and customers with the best-in-class offerings.

“Both organisations and consumers are increasingly achieving higher levels of productivity through digital technology. This necessitates the use of modern devices that offer enhanced security and significantly improved speed. The transition to these contemporary devices stands as a critical element in unlocking digital productivity and fortifying defenses against cyberthreats.

“Redington, in collaboration with its extensive network of channel partners, is dedicated to making these advanced devices accessible to both consumers and enterprises in South Africa. This enables them to harness the full potential of these devices and effectively pursue their objectives.”

Jasmine Lin, country head of ASUS South and Southern Africa, comments: “ASUS is excited to embark on this journey with Redington to ensure our cutting-edge products are available to everyone looking to elevate computing performance in South Africa. We look forward to pushing boundaries and setting new benchmarks together. ASUS believes in collaborating with partners who share our passion for technological advancement and innovation to build exceptional user experiences. We are thrilled to bring our portfolio of laptops to the South African market with Redington and its vast network of channel partners.”