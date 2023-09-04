SAP Authorisations Consultant

Are you an experienced Technology Specialist with expertise in access control and authorization processes, particularly within SAP systems?

If so, we invite you to join our dynamic team as a Technology Specialist (Authorizations).

In this role, you will play a critical part in designing, implementing, and maintaining SAP user access controls and authorization processes, ensuring the security of sensitive data and systems.

Responsibilities:

Design and implement access controls and authorization processes for SAP systems, encompassing user account management, password policies, and access request workflows.

Evaluate user access requirements and grant appropriate access levels based on job roles and responsibilities.

Manage and coordinate annual SAP audits.

Oversee SAP license allocation per license agreements.

Develop and maintain authorization policies, standards, and procedures to ensure compliance with regulatory requirements and industry best practices.

Act as an advisor and subject matter expert on SAP GRC rule set development and maintenance.

Develop and maintain GRC-related policies, procedures, and configurations to control IT access in the SAP production environment.

Facilitate communication between technical and functional teams regarding system security configurations, parameters, segregation of duties, and high-risk role identification.

Participate in corporate and industry interest groups focusing on security and audit.

Track, analyze, and report the impact of changes and trends in the GRC and Security areas on the organization.

Provide advanced end-user support as needed.

Deliver GRC-related training to end-users.

Collaborate with internal stakeholders to develop and implement security awareness and training programs.

Conduct regular reviews of user access and authorization processes to ensure their effectiveness and efficiency.

Qualifications and Requirements:

Minimum of 3-5 years of experience in access control and authorization processes.

Relevant Authorizations Certification – Required.

GRC Certification – Required.

Exposure to governance models/frameworks (such as CobiT, ITIL, SixSigma, etc.) – Preferred.

CISA, CRISC, or equivalent Certification – Preferred.

Strong technical expertise, excellent communication skills, and the ability to work collaboratively with other technology teams to integrate access controls with other security controls.

Join our team as a Technology Specialist (Authorizations) and help us safeguard our organization’s data and systems with your expertise in access control and authorization processes within SAP.

